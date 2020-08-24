‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge Contemplates A Future Without Brooke

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, August 25 teases that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will find himself in a dark place. This time around, he realizes that he needs to make the best decision for his future, even if it means one without Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang), per The TV Guide.

A Shocking Conversation

Ridge overhears a shocking conversation that will shatter his world. As seen in the image below, he and his ex-wife reunited and decided to put the past behind them. On his way to see Brooke, he hears a private discussion that was never meant for his ears. The words spoken between Brooke and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will send him in a downward spiral that will have him questioning Brooke’s devotion to him.

Quinn urged Bill to see Brooke now that she was a single woman again. She planted the idea in his head that she might want to reconcile with him now that she and Ridge are divorced. Quinn seemed to think that he and Brooke had unresolved issues as the kissing video seemed to have indicated.

Bill will seize the opportunity and wear his heart on his sleeve. He will ask Brooke if there’s a chance that she would ever take him back. Ridge eavesdrops and hears her telling the media mogul that she will always love him. At that Ridge rushes out and doesn’t hear Brooke complete her sentence. She tells Bill that her whole heart belongs to the designer. Bill is devastated but Brooke only wants one man in her life.

Convinced that they are each other’s destiny, Ridge makes a big promise to Brooke. Don't miss today's all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful! pic.twitter.com/ztEayAd1lq — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 21, 2020

Ridge Weighs His Options

As Bill takes to the bottle, Ridge deals differently with his emotions. This time around, he doesn’t get drunk but tries to make a rational decision. He now mistakenly believes that Brooke will always love Bill. He doesn’t want to share his wife for the rest of their lives together. He wants her whole heart because he doesn’t want to look over his shoulder if they hit a rough patch again. He wants someone’s complete devotion.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that as Ridge contemplates the future, he realizes that he can have the stability that he craves. He knows that Shauna is devoted to him and that there will be no third party involved in their relationship.

The designer realizes that he’s already married to someone who can provide him with a stable loving union. Although he’s not madly in love with Shauna, they do have a certain chemistry. It appears as if Ridge will go to Shauna and tell her that he wants to make their marriage work. He will decide that he wants to be her husband and see what the future holds for them.