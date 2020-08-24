‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers: People Plan The ‘Ultimate Revenge’ After Nelle’s Latest Antics

A new sneak peek teases that the week of August 24 will be an intense one on General Hospital. Spoilers suggest that everybody will be scrambling after what Nelle Benson pulled off and the harm she did will have a lasting impact on many people in Port Charles. She attacked Brook Lynn Quartermaine and had Julian Jerome kidnap Wiley from the Quartermaine estate, but getting away with all of this isn’t going to be easy.

The General Hospital preview that was posted on Monday morning via Twitter laid out some of the drama slated to go down during the week of August 24. While some other storylines will receive attention during the coming days, this Nelle situation will clearly be a primary focus.

As last week wrapped up, Michael and Willow had discovered that Wiley was missing, and Brook Lynn had been found gravely injured. General Hospital spoilers from the preview reveal that Monica and Willow will do their best to comfort one another as Michael makes a call to report Wiley’s kidnapping.

While the scramble to find the little boy escalates, Julian will confront his scheming wife at the pier. She demanded that her son be put in her car and her plan was to take off from there. However, Julian pulled a gun on her and General Hospital teasers indicate that he’ll threaten her as he tries to decide how to get himself out of this mess.

As the search begins for the toddler, Brook Lynn’s loved ones will be waiting for updates at General Hospital. Teasers share that Portia will soon provide Ned and Olivia with an update and he’ll break down in tears at some point over his worries.

Sonny will get involved in all of this, and he will be fully determined to bring Wiley back to Michael. While the PCPD will surely be heavily involved in all of this, Sonny has an entirely different network of contacts and a willingness to do whatever it takes to bring the toddler home. He will be seeking revenge for what Nelle has put them all through and there is surely little he would be willing to do to get what he wants on this front.

General Hospital teasers from SheKnows Soaps hint that this situation will remain tense throughout the next few shows. Carly will try to help and will do everything she can to support Michael, while he will understandably be quite anxious.

Nelle will need to be at the top of her game to survive all of this. She will seemingly manage to deal with Julian during the confrontation at the pier, but she’ll find herself at a disadvantage in some sense during Tuesday’s show.

The odds certainly seem to be against Nelle in terms of succeeding with her plan. However, General Hospital spoilers suggest that she may manage to stay a step ahead of everybody else at least for a while.