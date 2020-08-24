‘General Hospital’ Casting News: Kelly Thiebaud Is Heading Back To Her Role As Britt Westbourne

The 'Britch' will be back in Port Charles soon.

Kelly Thiebaud is officially making her way back to General Hospital soon. It has been a few months since the actress appeared on the ABC soap and this time around Soap Opera Digest confirmed that she will be staying in Port Charles a while longer than her last stint.

Kelly has always been a fan-favorite on General Hospital. Her character of Britt was trying to get her life back after spending time in prison. She returned on screen in March and only stuck around long enough to have a fling with Julian Jerome and to be there for her BFF Brad Cooper and her mother, Liesl Obrecht, who are both spending in the slammer. Britt’s return comes at a complicated time for Julian. He is now married to Nelle Benson and heavily involved in her kidnapping plot to take Wiley on the run.

With Britt’s comeback, fans are hoping that her appearance will also bring Brad and Liesl back as well. While Brad is guilty of lying about Wiley’s true identity, Liesl was completely framed by Peter August. Her daughter could be the key in helping to free her mother and possibly nab Peter at the same time. General Hospital fans want nothing more than to see Peter go down.

Peter just found out that Maxie is carrying his child, so that complicates things a bit. Down the road spoilers from Soap Central indicates that Maxie will soon be picking up the pieces. That seems to suggest that Peter may be found out. Will Britt have anything to do with it?

Richard Cartwright / ABC

There was also speculation last spring that Britt could wind up pregnant with Julian’s baby after their fling. That would sure complicate things for him, especially since he just kidnapped Wiley for Nelle. However, things may turn around for him since Friday’s episode showed Julian holding a gun on his new wife telling her that he was done with everything. He is turning on her and fans are anxious to see how that all plays out on Monday.

Fans are thrilled that Kelly will be back on General Hospital. They took to social media to welcome her back with open arms.

“This is great. Love her. Can you bring Brad back, too? They are hilarious together,” one fan wanted to know.

“Another amazing actress that I will have the pleasure to watch. This ought to be goooood!!!!” said another GH viewer excitedly.

“WOOHOO!! Can’t wait!! I would love to see Brit go up against Nelle!” a third person said.