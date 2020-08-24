Sean Lowe Shares Sweet Family Photo As They Head Back To Church

Sean and Catherine are happy to be back at church.

Sean Lowe and his wife, Catherine Giudici, are back at church after the coronavirus pandemic forced many closures throughout the U.S. The Bachelor couple attended with their three children, Samuel, 4, Isaiah, 2, and Mia, 8 months, in tow and it appears that they are all happy to be back. A fun family snapshot was shared via Instagram seemingly depicting the silliness and chaos that they experience on a daily basis.

Both Sean and Catherine are quite active on social media where they let their fans take a peek into their hectic life with three little ones, and this picture is no exception. The Lowes posed inside of the Dallas church where they attend. Catherine was holding their daughter in her arms with her husband standing beside her. His arm was wrapped around her shoulder. The blond-haired former reality star was sporting a pair of army green pants, a blue shirt with polka dots, and white sneakers.

His gorgeous wife wore a loose white dress that hung right above her knees. She paired her church-going outfit with flip-flops that featured a bow on the top. Catherine had a mask that was worn down under her chin as she posed for the camera. Her long dark hair was worn down and hung down to her waistline.

Mia twinned with her mom as she also wore a white dress. Her mom gave her outfit a little color by adding a red bow in her hair.

The two boys stood beside their mom and baby sister with silly expressions on their faces. Samuel tried his best to put on a perfect smile. His little brother was only partially seen as he stood right behind Samuel. He had a silly smile as he looked up at the photographer.

They posed in a large room that may have been made just for kids. The wall behind them was patterned in colorful diamond shapes. There was a small table and chairs seen in the background as well.

Sean mentioned in his caption how good it felt to be back at church. However, his post met with a few naysayers who chided them for being around so many people during the COVID-19 crisis, while others loved that it was opened back up for worshipers. Most fans loved seeing them together and made plenty of comments about the kids as well.

“Mia’s stealing the show with that bowww!” said a fan.

“Isaiah in the back is a full mood,” one person observed.

“My favorite couple with their children so beautiful,” said a third fan.

Sean shared another family moment with his kids earlier this month. They went boating on the lake and more adorable Instagram snaps were posted. It looked like a picture-perfect day with his family.