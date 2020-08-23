Lady Gaga Sizzles In Colorful Tiger-Print Monokini And Hangs With One Of Her Adorable Canines

The stripes on Lady gaga's swimsuit had a fun twist.

Lady Gaga thrilled her fans by flaunting her fantastic figure in a photo that she posted on her Instagram feed on Saturday. The “Rain on Me” hitmaker kicked off the weekend by rocking a swimsuit that featured a pattern inspired by the skin of a big cat, but she was joined by a friend of the canine variety.

Gaga, 34, wore a colorful tiger-print monokini. It was constructed out of a clingy stretch fabric that boasted a rosy pink base color. The material’s flashy stripes were a mixture of brown and dark blue. The bathing suit had extra-wide shoulders and a plunging neckline that showcased Gaga’s ample assets. A piece of silver hardware shaped like a triangle adorned the center of the bust.

A large lens-shaped cutout below the bust showed of a significant swath of the singer’s bare midsection. The lower portion of her monokini had a retro vibe. It covered up her navel, and it had a classic mid-cut leg.

The “Stupid Love” songstress wore a pale pink knotted headband over her aqua-colored hair, which was pulled back in a low chignon. She completed her hot summer look with a pair of silver dangle earrings and oversize black sunnies that looked like an updated take on the timeless wayfarer silhouette.

Gaga was photographed sunbathing on a wooden lounger covered with a green-and-white striped pad. Her shapely legs were stretched out in front of her, and her left hand was curled around her bent left knee. She flashed a warm smile at the camera as she propped her right elbow against the back of the lounger.

The A Star Is Born actress was joined by her pet pooch Asia, who is a star on social media with her own Instagram account. The black French bulldog stood on the concrete beside Gaga. On the opposite side of the lounge chair, a pitcher of lemonade and two glasses sat on a small wooden table.

The photo of Mother Monster and her cute canine companion has racked up over 1.3 million likes since it was initially shared, and the singer’s Little Monsters have been busy flooding the comments section with their adoring words.

“You look happy and stunning,” read one message.

“You look so gorgeous,” gushed another fan.

“Who’s the second glass for? Me? On my way baby,” quipped a third admirer.

“Your hair looks so nice,” wrote a fourth person.

Other fans let Gaga know how much they’ve been enjoying her new album, Chromatica, and they expressed excitement over her upcoming performance at the MTV Video Music Awards. Last week, her “Rain on Me” collaborator, Ariana Grande, took to Twitter to reveal that she and Gaga will be performing their hit song live during the VMAs on August 30.