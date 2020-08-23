AEW Rumors: Company Reportedly Set To Sign Two More Stars

Citing Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Ringside News documented that AEW is reportedly close to signing Ivelisse and Diamante. The duo won the inaugural Women’s Tag Team Cup tournament on the latest episode of Dynamite, suggesting that the promotion has big plans for them.

Meltzer noted that the wrestlers may have inked their deals already. They have featured prominently on television in recent weeks, and they appear to have made a positive impression on officials.

Ivelisse and Diamante defeated Allie and Brandi Rhodes to win the tournament. Their opponents are two of the biggest stars in the women’s division, and the newcomers defeating them will give them plenty of momentum moving forward.

The company also built some hype around the team. They started their storyline as opponents, but they were forced to put their differences aside after being paired together as part of the “Deadly Draw” ahead of the tournament.

The strange bedfellow team then went on to defeat Rachael Ellering and Dasha Gonzalez in the first round, followed by Tay Conti and Anna Jay in the semi-finals.

Prior to signing with AEW, Ivelisse was known for her work in Lucha Underground, where she held the Lucha Underground Trios Championships. In 2011, she was briefly signed to a WWE developmental contract after impressing officials on Tough Enough. However, she was let go in 2012 after finding opportunities difficult to come by.

Diamante, meanwhile, is perhaps best known for her tenure in Impact Wrestling. She competed there from 2017 until 2019. During her stint in the promotion, she suffered a loss against Rhodes in a number one contender’s gauntlet match for the Knockouts Championship. Both women had a history with each other prior to last night’s showdown, and Diamante evened the score.

Diamante has been featured in AEW throughout 2020, and she even challenged the current champion Hikaru Shida in a non-title match. The fact the promotion continues to use her in notable segments indicates that a full-time contract seems inevitable.

The purported signings will also add depth to the female division, especially after two promising stars were let go. As The Inquisitr previously documented, Sadie Gibbs and Bea Priestley were cut from the roster due to their inability to travel to shows during the pandemic.

WWE has made several cutbacks during the pandemic, but Tony Khan’s promotion has kept the roster intact for the most part. Ivelisse and Diamante will also join a wave of new signings that also includes Matt Cardona, Eddie Kingston and others.