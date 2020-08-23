‘Big Brother 21’ Cast Members Apologize For Leaked Group Chat Containing Racial Insensitive Remarks

Some of the cast members from Big Brother Season 21 have come under fire again after a group chat was leaked on Twitter last night. The screenshots showed Nick Maccarone and Jack Matthews being racially insensitive yet again, after the former suggested Jack would shoot something black on a reunion camping trip that would cause an “uproar.” Jack joked back that he would use a “kill shot,” and Big Brother fans have been responding on Twitter.

Now that the screenshots have been out for about 12 hours, some of the BB21 cast is responding online, even some that were not in the conversation. The exchange is between Jack, Nick, Holly Allen, Jackson Michie, and Kathryn Dunn but Tommy Bracco, Christie Murphy, and Analyse Talavera are also in the chat but don’t speak.

Kathryn was the first to comment less than an hour after the screenshots were shared online. She eventually deleted her tweets because of the response she was getting.

“I deleted the tweets, not because I didn’t mean everything I said but because some people took it the wrong way,” she wrote. “Some people said they came across as performative and that wasn’t my intention at all, so I deleted them.”

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Late last night, Nick shared his apology on social media in a lengthy post, claiming the texts happened eight months ago before the most recent Black Lives Matter movement. He admitted to being privileged and not understanding systemic injustices and promised to do better moving forward. His apology was slammed in the comment section, with many not believing a word of it. Tommy Bracco also tweeted his silence on the matter in the revealing texts, apologizing for not stepping forward.

“While I did not engage in the comments, I didn’t step up and say anything about them and I recognize that is an issue. It’s important to speak up especially when it’s uncomfortable. The statements made by others were unacceptable and I refuse to be a part of any behavior like that moving forward,” he wrote.

Isabella Wang, who was not in the chat but a BB21 cast member, responded in a comment section online when the texts were leaked.

“This is so messed up,” she wrote.

Christie responded on Instagram when a commenter mentioned the controversy on one of her posts. She alleged she never saw the exchange because she kept her “do not disturb” feature on, and would only browse the conversation randomly. Like Kathryn, she also claimed to have left the group back in March of this year.

A Twitter user also posted an alleged direct message with Analyse, where she said she no longer associated with the people in the group and called the conversation “disgusting” and called her castmates “very nasty.”