Spoilers For ‘General Hospital’ Tease Major Drama & Heartbreak Ahead For Carly

New General Hospital spoilers tease that Carly Corinthos will be facing some very difficult obstacles during the next month or so. Not only is there more to come with Nelle Benson and her efforts to steal baby Wiley away from Port Charles, but Carly’s father-in-law Mike Corbin is slipping away. The new issue of Soap Opera Digest shared some teasers about where all of this is headed next.

As everybody saw during Friday’s episode, Julian Jerome managed to get Wiley away from the Quartermaine estate. However, General Hospital teasers suggest that he may decide he can’t go through with what Nelle expects him to do next. In fact, he may feel that his best strategy would be to eliminate her entirely.

SheKnows Soaps details that during the week of August 24, Carly will be heavily involved in helping her family through the difficult days ahead. She will quickly presume that Nelle was involved in Wiley’s disappearance and she’ll do her best to support Michael through this crisis.

At some point, however, she’ll have another opportunity to face off with Nelle. General Hospital co-head writer Dan O’Connor teased some tidbits regarding what’s on the way.

“Nelle still has one move left to make to ensure that Wiley remains part of her life, but this last gasp could put his life in danger, and will ultimately bring her relationship with Carly to a major climax, one that will have ripple effects for the rest of the canvas,” O’Connor detailed.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

As if trying to help Michael and protect Wiley wasn’t enough, General Hospital spoilers note that Carly will need to help Sonny too.

“Mike unfortunately is closer to the end at this point,” O’Connor detailed.

Numerous Port Charles residents will need support as they work through this impending loss with Mike’s death. Naturally, however, Sonny will be the one to struggle the most.

While the father-and-son have grown close over the past few years, their relationship was a rocky one for many years. They lost a lot of time together due to all of this, and reflecting on that will take a toll on Sonny.

“Carly of course will be supportive, though she will also have another [crisis] occupying her time,” the General Hospital writer indicated.

General Hospital spoilers seem to suggest that both of these difficult situations involving Carly will continue through the end of August and possibly into early September. Emotions will be running high throughout Port Charles and fans are anxious to see how Carly manages to keep it all together given what’s ahead.