Tyra Banks Reportedly Struggling To Find A-Listers For Dancing With The Stars

Tyra Banks is having trouble finding A-listers that are willing to appear on Dancing With the Stars, an insider claimed.

As OK Magazine reports, it was thought that Tyra would be able to use her years in the entertainment industry and high-profile connections to bring in the big names as the new host and executive producer on the competition series.

But instead of drawing in people like Naomi Campbell, Heidi Klum, or any of other well-known fashion friends, she is reportedly struggling to find anyone more well known that former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“Part of the reason Tyra was hired was because it was assumed that she would be able to bring in big named stars to the competition. The show has always struggled to get top celebrities into the ballroom, with Kim Kardashian possibly being the biggest name to ever dance,” the insider claimed. “Tyra implied she could call all her famous friends and get them to join the show, but so far it is not happening.”

With the 29th season fast approaching, so far only the professional dancers have been confirmed, with a big announcement expected soon. But while fans now know that Pasha Pashkov, Britt Stewart, Keo Motsepe, Sharna Burgess, and Sasha Farber will be dancing, they may have to wait until the first episode to see who else will be making an appearance.

Tyra recently announced that there would be some changes in store for the television staple that may feature a high fashion element to it, as The Inquisitr previously reported. She said that some of the excitement would be keeping viewers waiting to see what competitors would be wearing with an evolving wardrobe every 30 minutes or so.

She also said that her own wardrobe will be theme-based to draw in viewers.

But as the source explained, A-listers may not be part of the new look.

“Tyra thought having her name attached to the show would suddenly make it cool and hip and that all the young stars would want to be part of it,” they said, adding that Kate Gosselin an Bristol Palin’s seasons may end up being more exciting celebrity-wise than any of the people slated to appear in the upcoming run.

On top of the fashion-forward shift, the series will also look different than the past because of safety protocols for the novel coronavirus pandemic, Trya explained.

DWTS is slated to premier on September 14.