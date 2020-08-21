Meghan Markle Slams ‘Attempts At Voter Suppression’ And Calls For Political Change At Virtual Summit

Meghan Markle blasted “attempts at voter suppression” as she urged women across the U.S. to vote for “the change that we all need and deserve” during a virtual summit, The Daily Mail reported.

The Duchess of Sussex made the comments at the “When All Women Vote Couch Party,” which was arranged by non-profit organization When We All Vote, founded by Michelle Obama — who Meghan described as a “friend” during the summit.

While Meghan did not explicitly state which presidential candidate she would be casting her vote for in November, she made her desire for change clear, according to the publication.

She said “attempts at voter suppression” were a major reason that women should support each other and “understand this fight is worth fighting.” The duchess urged attendees to mobilize in order to ensure women’s voices are heard at the election.

The duchess spoke directly to the summit participants as she said that Americans should vote to “protect those who will come after us because that’s what community is all about and that’s specifically what this election is all about,” the newspaper noted.

“We’re only 75 days away from election day and that is so very close and yet there is so much work to be done in that amount of time because we all know what is at stake this year.”

During her address, Meghan pointed out that 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of when women in the U.S. were given the right to vote, but underlined that it took women of color decades longer than their white counterparts to receive this right. She noted that women in many marginalized communities around the world are still struggling to be given the right to vote.

According to the publication, the duchess told attendees that they must do all they can to ensure women have their voices heard because “if we aren’t part of the solution we are part of the problem.”

She added that people who fail to vote are “complicit,” and stated that exercising the right to vote at this “fraught moment” is about being part of a “legacy.”

Meghan’s involvement with the event appeared to mark the next step in her ongoing foray into politics. As The Inquisitr reported on August 11, the duchess broke with royal tradition when she publicly announced she would vote in November. Traditionally, the royal family have stayed silent on all matters of politics in order to maintain the appearance of impartiality.