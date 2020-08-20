Scott Disick And Sofia Richie ‘Have Broken Up For Good’ After Brief Reunion, Source Claims

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie “have broken up for good” after briefly reuniting in early July. E! News reports that the on-again-off-again couple went their separate ways after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star broke things off.

Sofia apparently led the effort to see them reunited, but Scott decided that they couldn’t make things work, and the two aren’t on good terms.

“They have been off and on for two months,” an insider said. “Sofia really pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off recently and they are no longer speaking.”

Sofia is 21 years old, while Scott is 36, and the gap in their ages is reportedly one of the reasons that they couldn’t make it work.

“Friends attributed their 15-year age difference becoming an issue,” the source said. “He’s in a very much different place in his life, really focused on a more quiet lifestyle, his kids and his investment businesses. And Sofia, at 21 years, really still trying to figure what she wants to do which drove them apart over time.”

Allegedly, Sofia didn’t like it when Scott traveled with his ex and baby mama Kourtney Kardashian, either, and his frequent family trips put a strain on their relationship.

Scott and Sofia first reportedly hooked up in May, 2017, as Elle reports. They made things more public in September of the same year before officially cementing their couple status in December.

The model made several appearances on Keeping Up with the Kardashians before exiting the show and unfollowing Kourtney on social media in February 2020. From there, things apparently started to go downhill and by May, it appeared that there was trouble in paradise.

The two were reportedly arguing and facing strain on their relationship amidst the coronavirus pandemic quarantine, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Around the same period, Scott checked himself into rehab for a short period of time before leaving after photos of him were leaked to the media.

By the end of the month, sources were saying that they had officially split. Less than two months later, they had apparently reconciled and were hanging out once again. They were spotted together in public and Sofia posted a picture of herself at Scott’s house.

Joe Scarnici / Getty Images

These days, Scott is said to be focused on his family and has been spending more time with his kids, Mason Dash, Penelope Scotland, and Reign Aston.