Real Andrews Shares The Scoop On His ‘General Hospital’ Return, Credits Fans For Twist & Shares His Gratitude

This week, General Hospital fans learned that Marcus Taggert was still alive, despite the fact he supposedly died months ago. Actor Real Andrews is back in the role and now he’s sharing some great scoop about the situation.

After the big reveal during Wednesday’s show, Andrews recorded a video interacting with supporters and he talked about his exciting General Hospital return. He shared it Thursday morning via YouTube and gave everybody some fun insight into how this came to be.

Andrews thanked all of the passionate General Hospital fans for their support. He said that back in March when Taggert was supposedly killed off, the writers intended for that to really be the case.

From essentially the very moment that Taggert died on-screen, General Hospital supporters started rallying across social media for the writers to change course. A lot of people started to speculate that this death had been faked and there did seem to be some signs pointing in that direction.

This week, it’s finally been confirmed that’s the case. However, Andrews insists that this wasn’t initially the plan. He said he’s certain that the outpouring of support from viewers was almost 100 percent the reason that Taggert was brought back.

Apparently, viewers would have seen Taggert return during the spring not long after the supposed death. Andrews noted that they were supposed to transition into this twist back in March, shortly after the tragedy played out on-screen. However, the coronavirus pandemic turned everything upside down and production was put on hold until about a month ago.

The actor emphasized how humbled he felt as a result of the support and response from the General Hospital fans. He said he had gratitude a million times over and he fully believed that the way everybody reacted to his character’s “death” prompted the storyline twist to bring him back.

What’s on the way for Taggert? Naturally, Andrews couldn’t reveal any juicy General Hospital spoilers. However, he promised that some really exciting developments were coming and that everybody would be pleased. He mentioned having filmed with Steve Burton (Jason Morgan) this week and he played coy about what the future holds for the former detective.

Andrews also joked about how afraid Taggert is of his daughter Trina, teasing that she’s really the only one who could make the former detective truly afraid. General Hospital viewers are confident that when the truth about this emerges, Trina is going to be furious with her father, Jordan, and anybody else who was involved in this. Spoilers haven’t yet given any hint of when that moment will air, but it’s certainly coming.

At another point, Andrews pointed out that it’s rare to get a third chance like this. He was thrilled and humbled to be brought back after about two decades away from the role, and now the love that people have for him and his character have brought him back a third time.

It’s clear that Andrews is having a blast with this and people are thrilled to see him back. Now that his presence in Port Charles has been revealed, General Hospital spoilers should start to hint at what’s next.