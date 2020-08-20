Meghan Markle Says It Is An ‘Honor’ To Continue Queen’s Commonwealth Legacy

On a video call with Prince Harry and leaders from the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust (QCT), Meghan Markle said it was an “honor” to continue the Queen’s legacy through her involvement with the organization.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the “Digital For Good” conversation — which was shared on YouTube on Thursday — from their Santa Barbara base to discuss social media and the positive role it can play in society.

During the chat, the couple spoke highly of the Commonwealth, as Meghan revealed the “incredible pride” she feels at being able to work with the QCT.

She said that she had seen that young people across the Commonwealth always come with questions as well as solutions. “That’s what I think is so inspiring and why I’m incredibly proud to be able to work with the QCT, but why it’s the continuation of the legacy of your grandmother,” Meghan stated.

As The Daily Mail underlined, following a previous meeting with the group, Prince Harry came under fire from some critics after saying the history of the Commonwealth “must be acknowledged,” even if it is “uncomfortable” to do so.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The Commonwealth — which is headed by the Queen — is an association of 54 member states which are almost all territories that once made up the British Empire.

During the latest call, Harry and Meghan heaped praise on the Queen. Prince Harry said that his grandmother has achieved everything she wanted to when she originally took on the “huge responsibility” of leading the Commonwealth.

Meghan admitted she was newer to the Commonwealth than her spouse, despite having previously lived in Canada — one of the association’s member states.

“I think from my standpoint, being newer to the world of the Commonwealth, I lived in Canada for several years but it wasn’t until joining the family that I was able to meet so many young people throughout the Commonwealth,” she said.

The pair also discussed mental health during the video conference, and noted that the Covid-19 pandemic had made individuals more dependent on devices.

“Everyone’s mental and emotional wellbeing are perhaps more fragile than ever before, certainly with Covid and our dependability on devices right now in the absence of human interaction,” Meghan said. The duchess added that people are heading online in order to feel a sense of community more than ever before.

The royal couple’s conference call appeared to be part of their ongoing mission to address how social media can be used in a more positive manner. As The Inquisitr reported, on August 6, Prince Harry wrote an essay for Fast Company, in which he revealed the duo had been reaching out to business leaders to ask them to reconsider their role in funding social media platforms through advertising spend.