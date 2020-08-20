‘SNL’ Star Pete Davidson, Oshea Jackson Jr Of ‘Straight Outta Comption’ Teaming Up In ‘American Sole’

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson and Oshea Jackson Jr. — who thrilled crowds with his portrayal of his father, hip-hop icon Ice Cube, in Straight Outta Compton — are set to co-star in a dramatic comedy film about two men looking for fortune in the world of after-market sneakers. As reported by Deadline and other outlets, the STXfilms production is titled American Sole and will be written and directed by How To Make It In America creator Ian Edelman.

Meanwhile, comedy legend Kevin Hart and multi-time NBA All-Star and Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul will produce the picture via their respective companies, Hartbeat and Oh Dipp!!!.

Paul, whose involvement with the project marks the first time he will produce a feature-length film, expressed excitement about his part in bringing American Sole to the big screen, as well as the movie’s subject matter, which he describes as the “highly exciting, very profitable sneaker industry and the secondary sneaker market.”

Stadium Goods, one of the world’s top footwear marketplaces, will be consulting on the production.

Per Deadline, the movie will chronicle the exploits of two men in their 20s — portrayed by Davidson and Jackson — who look to the fast cash potential of after-market sneaker reselling in order to get out from under their massive college debt and achieve the “American Dream.” The two eventually find themselves with no choice but to turn toward a shady investor, however, when their burgeoning start-up runs out of funds.

According to the report, industry insiders believe that the talent involved with the project, as well as the story’s tone and thematic elements, could help the picture achieve a level of success (both critically and commercially) similar to that of STX’s 2019 hit, Hustlers.

Starring Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer and Cardi B, Hustlers followed a group of New York exotic dancers who drugged stock traders and high-level business executives who visited their club with the intent to steal money by running up their credit cards. Despite being produced on a relatively meager budget of $20 million, the film went on to gross nearly $160 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

For his part, STX Chairman Adam Fogelson opined that the proper pieces are in place for a successful venture.

“We believe we have assembled a dream team of filmmakers, and with the cast led by Pete, we couldn’t ask for a more exciting fit for STXfilms.” he said.

