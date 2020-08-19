‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Victoria Breaks Victor’s Heart

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, August 19 reveals a confrontation between Sharon and Chelsea as well as Victor and Victoria. Abby ends up helping Traci figure out how to find the Abbott family videos.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) showed up at Sharon’s (Sharon Case) to inform her that she wouldn’t be helping Adam (Mark Grossman) out after all. Sharon was stunned since the news wasn’t coming from Adam, but Chelsea let her know that she and Adam had made the choice together. Chelsea is the expert on Adam, so she would help him with his problems. Sharon worried that the memories might return unexpectedly, but Chelsea insisted that he didn’t need any more pressure.

At the penthouse, Victor (Eric Braeden) showed up, and his son let him in reluctantly. The Mustache encouraged Adam to move on and not dredge up the past. However, Adam worried that his siblings Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) would use it against them. Then, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) called to warn her husband about Victoria’s press conference. He asked his wife to ensure that their daughter didn’t expose his son with her announcement. Adam also made a call to Chelsea to warn her, and Chelsea had trouble breathing for a moment.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Nikki went to Newman to confront her daughter, and Victoria was upset that Nikki didn’t have faith in her. Ultimately, Vicky held the press conference, and she ended up announcing that she planned to sell Newman Enterprises’ cosmetics division to Jack (Peter Bergman) and Jabot. At the same time, Chancellor Communications would buy Newman’s media division. Adam was relieved when his sister didn’t out him on television, but Victor was incensed that his daughter would make such significant changes in his company.

Back at Sharon’s, Chelsea expressed her relief that the secret is safe, and then Sharon felt a twinge. Chelsea had no idea that Sharon had cancer, and she expressed her sorrow for the older woman. Ultimately, Chelsea changed her mind about Adam working with Sharon, and she let him know.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) enjoyed some time along before he went to check on what was happening with Newman Enterprises. When he returned, Phyllis wondered what Vicky knew to get away with the major sell-off.

Finally, at the Abbott mansion, Traci (Beth Maitland) wanted to find the old home movies Dina (Marla Adams) hoped to see. Jack didn’t know where to look for them. Later, Abby (Melissa Ordway) showed up, and she told her aunt that there were boxes full of family memories in Paris, so Traci called two have the boxes sent to Genoa City.