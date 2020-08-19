‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pros Emma Slater & Sasha Farber Tease ‘Epic’ Changes For Season 29

The pro dancers will live apart this season, and that's just one change that will take place in a revamped round of the celebrity ballroom competition.

Dancing with the Stars pro dancers Emma Slater and Sasha Farber said the upcoming season of the show will be unlike any other.

Days before the married DWTS couple will be forced to quarantine separately for as long as they are competing on the 29th season, they posed together for an Instagram photo to celebrate the return of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

In the photo, which can be seen below, Emma looked ready for a live performance as she wore a sequined dance leotard while her husband cheered alongside her. Emma’s blinged-out mirrorball trophy, from her winning round of DWTS with Rashad Jennings in 2017, could be seen on a table next to the couple.

In the caption to the pic, Emma wrote that she and Sasha are “so excited” to return to the ballroom and to be on a show that will lift people’s spirits during these unprecedented times. In the comments section to the post, fans wrote that they are happy to see both Emma and Sasha back on Dancing With the Stars, but some questioned how the long-running TV competition will work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple’s required quarantine is one of many changes that will be made this fall on Dancing With the Stars.

In a new interview, Sasha said producers have implemented many new ideas in order to make the competition safe for the pro dancers and their still-unidentified celebrity partners.

“There’s lots of things happening — masks, social distancing,” Sasha told ET Online. He added that the quarantine is one more way of making sure that everyone’s “safe, strong, and the show goes on” for a season that promises to be filled with change.

‘They’re pretty cool [changes],” he said.

“There’s so many little things in the mix that are full-on game-changers. When we heard them we were like, ‘Oh, why didn’t we do this before? This is going to be epic.”

The longtime pro dancer added that producers came up with “the best formula” to make DWTS happen and that it is ” definitely going to up “the dancing and the effects.”

Emma added that there will be even more behind-the-scenes footage than usual as she teased a scenario that sounds more Big Brother than Dancing with the Stars.

“The cameras are going to be in the room with us the entire time. Like, you and your partner are going to have everything recorded, and I think the things that are going to come out of that are going to be hilarious.”

Emma also shared that the creative way in which the new version of the series will be produced could change the way people think about dancing as everyone will be trying really hard to “just pull out the stops.” She also teased that the celebrity cast is going to be “phenomenal.”

Emma and Sasha’s top-secret celeb partners will be revealed when Dancing With the Stars premieres on September 14.