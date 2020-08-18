AEW News: Cody Rhodes Provides Update On Company’s Reported Interest In Signing WWE Hall Of Famer

As documented by Ringside News, Cody Rhodes took to Twitter on Tuesday and confirmed that AEW isn’t hasn’t tried to sign Bill Goldberg. According to Rhodes, in response to a concerned fan, the company hasn’t been in contact with the legendary performer.

Rumors of the company being interested in signing the WWE Hall of Famer began after Jim Cornette discussed the matter on the latest episode of his podcast. As noted by Sportskeeda, AEW president Tony Khan wanted the legend to recreate his WCW undefeated streak in the promotion.

The Twitter user — whom Rhodes addressed — seemingly took Cornette’s comments seriously and stated that Goldberg was being brought in to “bury” Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, Darby Allin, Brodie Lee, Lance Archer, Brain Cage and Matt Hardy.

Rhodes’ clarification pleased his followers as well, many of whom responded by saying that it’d be unwise for AEW to sign the veteran. Some of the fans described the legend as an unsafe worker, while others don’t support the idea of him coming in and beating modern stars.

As the Ringside News report highlighted, Rhodes’ team couldn’t recruit Goldberg even if they wanted to. He still at least has two years left on his current WWE contract. By the time the purported deal expires, the superstar will be 55 years old. Goldberg hasn’t officially hung up his boots yet, but he’s in the twilight stages of his in-ring career.

However, Goldberg has been linked with the young promotion since its inception. Before he returned to WWE, many fans and pundits speculated that the veteran was on the way to the young company after he followed them on Twitter in 2019.

The Sportskeeda article also recalled comments made by Khan signing Goldberg. Khan revealed that he’d talked to the former Universal Champion and praised him as one of the biggest draws in history. He also said that he’d consider bringing him to the promotion if the situation was right.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, it was alleged that Vince McMahon brought Goldberg back to prevent him from defecting to the competition. He has won the Universal Championship for the second time since then, but he lost it to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36.

Goldberg has been absent from television since the aforementioned pay-per-view, but he could be set to return to television. A Monday Night Raw superstar wants to face the veteran on “Raw Underground” as he has unfinished business with him.