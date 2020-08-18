Christine Quinn Spills Why Some Of The ‘Selling Sunset’ Girls May Leave To Join Brett Oppenheim’s New Firm

Christine Quinn of Selling Sunset spilled the beans on the behind-the-scenes gossip of the show, including the fact that Brett Oppenheim has split from his twin brother Jason to form his own real estate brokerage, and some of the girls may leave to join him.

“Brett has left to start his own brokerage,” Christine told Glamour UK.

Not only has Brett taken off, leaving the brokerage that was started by their great-great-grandfather Jacob Stern in 1889, but some of the women who work there may be leaving, too. The reason? Several of them are tired of the office politics that seemingly favor Mary Fitzgerald, who dated Jason Oppenheim at one point.

“The girls are fed up with the favoritism of Mary in the office, we don’t know who will move where. It may be the battle of the brokerages!”

The drama showing the real estate agents battling over Mary’s alleged favoritism was a major plot point of the third year of the program and it sounds like it could continue to be if there is a fourth.

While she couldn’t confirm that the show will be returning for another round, if it does, she says that it will be a thrill for fans.

“I think if season four goes ahead, it is going to be the juiciest season ever.”

But just because some of the girls aren’t happy with the way Mary is treated, that doesn’t mean that they aren’t getting along with their co-worker. Christine said that she and her former BFF had patched things up.

In the first installment, Mary and Christine were incredibly tight, but the second installment showed them growing apart and struggling to find their way back.

“It was really strange to watch it play out,” she says, “We hadn’t seen each other Mary and I, in between the first two seasons, so much time went by. And then even when we were filming, they were keeping us apart.”

But recently, Mary and Christine had a chat and mended fences during a Facetime call that lasted an hour and a half.

She and Chrishell Stause, whose divorce from Justin Hartley was a centerpiece of the third installment of the show, are still not on good terms, but she’s hoping to make things better with her co-star in the future.

No word on whether or not Brett’s new brokerage, called the Oppenheim Real Estate, as opposed to the original Oppenheim Group, will be competing with each other or if they are somehow intertwined. The two brothers are reportedly still on good terms.