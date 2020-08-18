Meghan Markle Wrote Captions For Sussex Royal Instagram Account To Speak For Herself & Prince Harry

A new book claims that Meghan Markle often wrote the captions for the now-defunct Sussex Royal Instagram account in the late days of her pregnancy with her and Prince Harry’s first child, People reported. The tome, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand detailed many of the frustrations and difficulties the Duke and Duchess of Sussex experienced during their time as senior members of the British Royal family.

Before she married Prince Harry, Markle had been savvy with her social media building a brand for herself both on the platforms as well as through her blog, The Tig. Before her 2018 royal wedding, she deleted all her online accounts. She and Prince Harry shared the Kensington Royal brand with Prince William and Kate Middleton in the early part of their union. However, the couple launched their Sussex Royal label in April 2019. Soon after going live, it became clear by the U.S. spelling of several words that Markle composed the posts.

“Meghan drafted a lot of the posts herself in the early days,” read the book. The work on the social media account was “one of the things that kept her occupied during her final days of pregnancy.”

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The couple experienced a core frustrating of not being allowed to speak for themselves when the royals controlled the information about their lives.

“Launching the account was a somewhat liberating experience for Meghan,” an anonymous aide said in the book. “Not having a platform of her own to talk directly to the public was one of the toughest changes for her, especially after building so much of her own brand on Instagram and her blog. @SussexRoyal meant that she finally had a place to curate.”

The social media name went inactive in March of this year after Prince Harry and Markle stepped back from their duties as senior members of the royal family. Although they are not posting to the accounts, the Sussex Royal will remain published for the foreseeable future. According to Variety, Markle may have something new coming up because she and her husband pitched a top-secret new project in Hollywood, according to a report from Variety.

The duo recently bought a home in Montecito near Santa Barbara, The Inquisitr reported. They’ve been living in the neighborhood since July with their son, Archie, and their neighbors include Oprah. Prior to that, they’d stayed at Tyler Perry’s estate after leaving Great Britain.