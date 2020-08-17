Tuesday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Lola Makes A Life-Changing Decision

The Tuesday, August 18, The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Nick inspires Phyllis to create something brand new at The Grand Phoenix hotel while Kyle and Theo bury the hatchet. Rey begins to suspect whether or not Adam truly needs Sharon’s help, and Lola makes a life-changing choice.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) inspires a new venture for Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) at the Grand Phoenix, according to SheKnows Soaps. Now that Abby (Melissa Ordway) is at least briefly out of the picture, Phyllis intends to move her hotel to the next level and provide something amazing for her guests. After Nick gives her with a wonderfully relaxing evening filled with a scented bath and romantic candles along with a relaxing video game, Phyllis declares she knows the very thing that will help set her apart from the competition — The Grand Phoenix Escape Club. She hopes to attract women who want to escape the demands of their everyday lives with a special spot for them to play their cares away at her hotel.

Monty Brinton / CBS

Meanwhile, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) becomes suspicious of Adam’s (Mark Grossman) motives. It certainly is not that Rey is jealous or doesn’t trust Sharon (Sharon Case). However, Rey absolutely does not trust Adam. He believes that Sharon’s ex-husband will not pay attention to her needs. Rey worries that Adam will push Sharon to ignore herself and put his needs ahead of hers, which could spell disaster for Sharon as she continues with her fight against breast cancer. As for Sharon, she’s hurt that Rey doesn’t seem to trust her to set her own boundaries and decide what will and will not work for her as she tries to have a life outside of chemotherapy and cancer treatments. It’s a sobering moment for Rey, and he vows to let Sharon decide what is right for her, but he promises always to be there should she find she needs a shoulder to lean on.

Finally, Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Theo (Tyler Johnson) reach a truce. Kyle can’t help but feel bad for tricking his cousin into giving the old pitch to Jack (Peter Bergman) at Jabot. Sure, Theo fell for it, but Kyle doesn’t want his cousin to suffer too badly. Now that Theo is working with Billy (Jason Thompson) and Lily (Christel Khalil) at Chancellor Communications, Kyle wants to make amends. After all, family is forever, and it seems as if Theo agrees. At least that’s what Theo tells his cousin.

The Young and the Restless viewers also get a treat when Lola (Sasha Calle) returns from Miami, and she reveals that she’s made a life-changing decision.