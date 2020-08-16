Seth Rogen Reveals Why He’ll Never Do A ‘Superbad’ Sequel

Bad news for anyone hoping for a Superbad sequel, as writer Seth Rogen has revealed he would never move forward with one. The 2007 coming of age comedy is dubbed by many as a perfect movie. It still holds its own today, capturing new audiences of all different age groups and is regarded as one of the best comedies of the last 15 years.

Superbad was the first movie Seth Rogen had ever written that made it to screen. He co-wrote the masterpiece with Evan Goldberg, the genius behind other famous Rogen flicks like This is the End, Pineapple Express, and The Interview. Rogen recently caught up with LADbible and admitted he would never touch the movie, as he feels it’s too “perfect.”

“I think of all the movies we’ve ever made, Superbad is the one I’d 100 percent probably never touch,” the Knocked Up actor noted.

“Honestly, I don’t think it requires improvement or anything to be built upon it. I’m unbelievably proud of it, it really holds up – people still watch it, high school kids come up to me telling me that they watched it for the first time and how they loved it. It’s worked its way into being viewed as one of the better high school movies that’s out there.”

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

The actor then went on to joke that he has only a few “good accomplishments” and he’s scared to mess with the “few” that he has. Rogen is being rather modest, as he’s responsible for some of the biggest comedies of the last 15 years. His box office total currently sits at just over $1.83 billion worldwide, for movies he’s had a leading role in.

Superbad itself brought in over $170 million internationally with an impressive opening weekend in the United States with $33 million.

A sequel for the cult classic would see Evan and Seth just crossing into their 30’s if that was the direction the script would take. A second film could follow two entirely different teens and feature some of the original’s supporting characters like Rogen’s Officer Michaels and Bill Hader’s Officer Slater. Fans could speculate all they want, but it appears as if a sequel is about as dead as a doornail. The writer has never really been one for a sequel to begin with.

Rogen is currently only writing for one project, Console Wars, which follows employees of SEGA trying to create a gaming system that will outdo juggernaut Nintendo. The television show was only recently announced and has not begun filming yet.