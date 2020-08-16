‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday: Steffy Shocked By Stunning Revelation

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, August 17 reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will be blown away by some stunning news. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will stop by the cliff house and tell his daughter that he and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) are married, per Soaps.

Ridge Checks On Steffy

Ridge swore he would look after Steffy after she had her accident. He knows that she is in a lot of pain because her doctor confirmed that she was trying to power her way through without medication. The dressmaker told his daughter to take care of herself and wanted to be there for her after she came home.

However, the designer has had a lot on his plate since Shauna returned from Vegas and he has not been taking care of Steffy. The Bold and the Beautiful dish that he will visit his daughter at her home.

The Forrester co-CEO will appreciate her father’s visit. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) has also been taking very good care of her but she also wants to spend some time with her dad. But Ridge will stun Steffy when he tells her what has been happening in his life, per the latest weekly spoilers.

Divorced & Married In A Blink Of An Eye

The soap opera will show that Ridge needs to tell Steffy the truth without beating around the bush.

“My marriage to Brooke is over,” the dressmaker shocks Steffy. At first, she won’t understand what her father is talking about. He and Brooke were on the brink of getting back together and now her dad is saying that they are no longer a couple.

“What?” Steffy reels in disbelief. Both he and Brooke showed up at the hospital when she was rushed into the emergency room. It had appeared as if they were together then.

Ridge then goes on to explain that he and Brooke are divorced and that he wed Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) while they were in Las Vegas. This is a lot for her to process. Her father is a family-oriented man. At the very least he would have informed them that he was tying the knot again.

Steffy will listen in disbelief as Ridge relates the tale of how too much drinking cost him one marriage and placed him in another. She has always supported her dad and it appears as if she will offer to be there for him as he tries to sort out his life.

While Steffy may be on the fence about which woman’s cause to support, Thomas will have no such qualms. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers dish that it’s only a matter of time before he finds out that Shauna and his father are married. Nothing will make him happier.