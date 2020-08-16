‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Sharna Burgess Picks The Show’s Worst Contestant Ever, Says ‘He Wasn’t Trying’

The longtime 'DWTS' pro dancer named the show's best and worst celebrity contestants in a new interview.

Dancing with the Stars alum Sharna Burgess said an early contender was one of the worst contestants ever on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition, but she gave him a bit of a pass.

In a new video posted to Us Weekly, a newly blonde Sharna dished on the show’s best and worst contestants, which is something that is becoming a trend amid a casting shakeup for the upcoming 29th season.

For the worst celebrity dancer in the competition’s long history, Sharna’s pick was not a huge surprise as she namechecked Season 2 competitor Master P.

“It was so bad and I wasn’t around, but I would get shown this video, like, ‘Oh my God, look what happened. And it was all awful. That was real bad, but that was also in the beginning too when, I mean, admittedly, he wasn’t trying ’cause he was too cool for school. But everyone was just figuring out this new show at that point, I think.”

The rapper, who was called in as a last-minute replacement on DWTS for his teen son, Romeo, famously scored a lowly 8 points out of 30 after “stomping” his way through a Paso doble with partner Ashly DelGrosso. He was the fourth star eliminated.

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

In the new interview, Sharna was also asked about the best contestants of all time, but she did not name her mirrorball-winning partner Bobby Bones from the controversial 27th installment of the dancing series. Instead, the Australian dancer named Broadway veteran Jordan Fisher and singer Normani Kordei as “incredible” contestants. She also included Olympian Laurie Hernandez as one of the greats, although she pointed out that the three of them all had prior training.

As for those who had never taken a dance lesson, Sharna named her former partner James Hinchcliffe as a standout on DWTS when he landed as the runner-up to Laurie. She also noted that it is impossible for a newcomer to the genre to compete with people that have had dance training, which has been an ongoing problem on Dancing With the Stars.

While the 29th cycle of Dancing With the Stars is still in limbo due to the health pandemic, Sharna seemed as excited as anyone to see what changes will be made with new host and executive producer Tyra Banks on board. Sharna, who was axed from the cast after her win with Bobby in 2018, said she thinks it’s “exciting” that Dancing with the Stars is “changing it up” after 28 seasons.

Sharna’s comments about Master P came days after fellow pro dancer Witney Carson also named the rapper as one of the worst Dancing With the Stars contestants of all time. Witney recalled how the hip-hop star wore inappropriate shoes that “didn’t work” in the ballroom and that he “kept his hat on” the entire time that he danced with Ashly. Witney also described Season 7 contestant Kim Kardashian as “really rough” when she competed on the AC dance-off back in 2008.