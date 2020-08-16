Kyle Richards’ Daughter Claims Her Marriage To Mauricio Umansky Is Stronger Because Of ‘RHOBH,’ Talks Reality

Kyle Richards' daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, is speaking out about the 'RHOBH' star's marriage.

Kyle Richards‘ oldest daughter believes that reality television has actually had a positive impact on her marriage to husband Mauricio Umansky, who she married in 1996.

Although many cast members of the Houswives franchise have claimed their marriages have been negatively affected, or even destroyed, by the show, Farrah Aldjufrie said that her mom, who has starred on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since the series began airing in 2010.

“[The show] has definitely has made them stronger 100 percent and they are just the cutest honestly,” Farrah told Us Weekly on the latest episode of their Getting Real with the Housewives podcast. “They have set such a great example for couples, married couples, people in relationships because they truly are a team.”

After tying the knot over 20 years ago, Kyle and Mauricio welcomed three daughters, including Alexia, 24, Sophia, 20, and Portia, 12. Meanwhile, Kyle shares Farrah, 31, with her former husband, Guraish Aldjufrie.

According to Kyle, she believes that Kyle and Mauricio actually learned to appreciate one another more due to their time together on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills because Kyle’s commitments to the series have been so time-consuming in recent years. They also appreciate one another more duet to Mauricio’s busy schedule as one of the top real estate agents in Los Angeles.

“They try to spend a lot of time together and they really appreciate their time together. I definitely think it’s made them stronger,” Farrah shared.

As some may know, Farrah works alongside Mauricio at his real estate firm, The Agency, which has locations around the country, as well as one in Mexico.

Speaking of her own potential career in reality television, Farrah said that she would not be opposed to joining a show at some point in the future before adding that it takes real grit to be able to deal with the certain situations.

Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards attend Bravo’s Premiere Party For “The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills” Season 9. Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kyle opened up about the possibility of her daughters potentially following in her footsteps and becoming reality stars during an interview in June with Australian TV WEEK magazine. However, while Farrah seemed to be open to the idea of one day appearing on a non-scripted series, Kyle said she would never allow them to do so.

“I wouldn’t let them. Two of my girls are in real estate – they’re businesswomen, and I like that they’re on that path,” Kyle said, according to a report shared by the Daily Mail.