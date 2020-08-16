YouTuber Kristin Johns Stuns In New Instagram Snapshots While Modeling A New Accessory

Kristin Johns looked gorgeous while modeling a new accessory from her own line.

Popular YouTuber Kristin Johns turned to Instagram on Saturday, August 15 to share two new adorable snapshots of herself modeling a new accessory from her own line, Kristin Made. The 25-year-old look gorgeous as she posed outside, resting on a curb.

Johns kept it casual in a white T-shirt and a pair of high waisted medium-wash jeans with a frayed trim. She paired the look with some plain white sneakers. She wore her long brown hair down in loose curls, stretching nearly to her waist. She accessorized with an orange scarf she wore tied around her head.

The scarf is one of the newest editions from Kristin Made, a company that sells a wide variety of items from clothing and accessories to home and garden items. This particular scarf featured a white floral pattern and also comes in a matching scrunchie.

Johns appeared radiant as she soaked up the sun. In the first snapshot she tilted her head to the side while smiling. In the second photo she turned to look into the light. The social media star stretched one leg out, scars from her recent hit and run accident appeared upon her leg.

The two stunning snapshots were captured by photographer John Volk. In the caption of her post, Johns expressed her excitement regarding her line’s newest launch and encouraged fans to get some for themselves. The post gained over 53,000 likes in only a few hours after being posted online. Johns’ many fans took to the comments section to compliment her on her stunning looks as well as the brand new accessory. Others commended her for being brave enough to show her scars openly.

“I love that you showed your scars in this pic!!! So beautiful and I nneeeeed all these hair scarves!” gushed one fan.

“Yessss look at the bend in that leg!!! So proud!” commented a second person. Those that have followed along with Johns’ recovery journey know that she is still working on being able to bend her knees and walk without assistance.

“You look beautiful!! So happy I could get my hands on your new collection!!! So proud of you,” a third person wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Johns was hit by a vehicle while on a bike ride with her husband Marcus Johns. The pair were seriously injured, both sustaining broken bones. She was hurt more severely and had to undergo multiple surgeries. Despite the horrific incident, the pair have both remained very positive during their recovery.