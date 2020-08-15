Donald Trump Claims Postmaster General Wants To ‘Make The Post Office Great Again’

Amid criticism for his attempts to cut funding to the United States Postal Service (USPS), Donald Trump expressed support for Postmaster General Louis DeJoy at a press conference on Saturday, Breitbart reported.

“He’s a fantastic man, he wants to make the Post Office great again,” Trump said.

The real estate mogul claimed that DeJoy is a “very efficient operator” and pushed back on claims that he is attempting to slow the vote-by-mail process ahead of November’s election. The comment came on the same day that protestors gathered outside DeJoy’s home to protect his alleged attacks on vote-by-mail.

According to Trump, he is open to providing the Post Office with financial support in a potential coronavirus stimulus package.

“You are going to have a catastrophic situation with universal mail-in votes, and on top of it, the Democrats aren’t willing to give the people the money and the Post Office the money.”

Trump accused Democrats of preventing additional Post Office funding via their push for bailout funding for Democrat-led states.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Despite Trump’s assurances, worries continue that he is working with DeJoy to undermine the Post Office to prevent the effectiveness of mail-in voting in November. As reported by CNN, a USPS internal watchdog is currently examining DeJoy’s recent policy changes as well as his compliance with federal ethics rules.

“We have initiated a body of work to address the concerns raised, but cannot comment on the details,” said Agapi Doulaveris, a spokeswoman for the watchdog.

The report comes after reports of the Post Office removing high-capacity sorting machines, as well as claims that the company was moving postal boxes — both claims Trump said he was unaware of.

“I don’t know what he’s doing,” he said. “I can only tell you he’s a very smart man.”

Trump and DeJoy continue to face criticism for their purported attacks on mail-in voting from many high-profile figures. Per The Hill, singer Taylor Swift on Saturday claimed that the president is engaging in a “calculated dismantling” of the Post Office.

“Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president,” she tweeted.

According to Swift, Trump is attempting to “blatantly cheat” in order to remain in power.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claimed that Trump’s attacks on the Postal Service are an assault on the U.S. Constitution. As The Inquisitr reported, she has faced criticism of her own for remaining on vacation amid the president’s offensive.