Khloe Kardashian Blasted For Photoshop Fail After Original Look Airs On ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

Khloe Kardashian caused a massive stir in May when she posted an image on Instagram that appeared to be heavily photoshopped. The controversy died down until Friday, when an upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians revealed what appears to be her original, pre-edited look. Social media users were quick to call out the reality star, posting the photos side-by-side to reveal what they believe to be an epic filter fail.

NBCUniversal Senior Executive and pop culture expert Mike Sington revealed the comparison on Twitter, captioning the post to compare what Khloe looks like on live camera versus what she looked like in the image she put up on social media in May.

What Khloe Kardashian looks like while being filmed. And what she looks like in a photo she posted from the same film shoot. It’s all smoke and mirrors…and photoshop on steroids. pic.twitter.com/hfWiHMaHBb — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 14, 2020

Social media users accused Khloe of using FaceApp or FaceTune — popular image altering apps — to change her appearance so much that she didn’t appear to be herself.

“This doesn’t even look like the same person. She could have saved time and just posted a picture of someone she wants to look like,” replied one user.

Other people came to her defense, saying that she was gorgeous either way. Others said that she looked great in the original clip, so she had no need to use heavy filtering.

“the way the kardashian family is so obsessed with photoshop, khloe is no exception she looks good in the second photo but still decides to touch up and look unrecognizable,” wrote one person.

“I don’t like Khloe Kardashian at all but I think people should stop making fun of how people FaceTune the hell out of themselves because it’s clearly a self-image issue,” added another.

At the time of the original posting, as The Daily Mail reported, Khloe was accused of having cosmetic surgery to create her new look, but users later determined that her appearance came down to editing. Fans noticed that the butterfly necklace that the reality star was wearing in the picture appeared to be missing half the chain, leading them to conclude that a filter fail was at play.

While her friends came to her defense, the comments on the video were largely critical.

It’s not the first time Khloe has been called out for appearing to alter her digital photos. In late May, she posted on Instagram showing her in a cloud-patterned top with her long honey-brown hair pulled back in a long ponytail. Fans though that she looked different than normal, but she clapped back joking that she had a weekly face transplant, as The Inquisitr reported.