Sara Haines Returning To ‘The View’ After Leaving Due To Alleged Feud With Meghan McCain’

Sara Haines is making a comeback to The View two years after stepping away from the show. But reports at the time suggested that Haines left The View after a falling out with co-host Meghan McCain, who remains a part of the program, setting the stage for a potential conflict.

As Variety reports, the 42-year-old acted as a co-host from 2016-2018. Abby Huntsman stepped into the show, but left earlier this year, leaving just Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and McCain hosting the series that usually features five women.

Haines has been a guest host on the program a few times over the past few months, leading some to wonder if she would become a more regular figure, particularly since her Good Morning America spinoff, GMA Day, was recently canceled.

Meanwhile, McCain is well along in her pregnancy with Ben Domenech’s and her baby, which means she’ll be taking off for maternity leave. But all reports suggest that she’ll be returning once her leave is over, despite calls from some viewers to kick her off of the program.

That means that Haines and McCain could be facing off in the future.

If they do, it won’t be the first time that McCain has clashed with her co-workers. As the Daily Mail reported back in 2018, Haines is known for her “bubbly, upbeat, and super-positive” personality. Meanwhile, McCain was reportedly “cold and dismissive” to her new colleague.

“Sara is such a positive person and brought so much joy to the show. Her infectious energy was refreshing to most producers because she created a happy environment on-set in the midst of chaos,” an insider said.

But the love wasn’t returned, the source claimed.

“But Meghan just wasn’t feeling Sara at all and treated her like she didn’t exist most days.”

The source said that joining the team was a dream for Haines until McCain joined the team and things took a turn.

Todd Anderson / Disney Resorts via Getty Images

On top of that, Haines felt left out when McCain, Hostin, and Behar went out for cocktails without her one evening.

“Sara made light of the incident on-air, but she was really upset by the whole thing. She has a really wonderful relationship with both Joy and Sunny and felt as though they were picking sides. Her feelings were definitely hurt,” said the insider.

McCain has also reportedly battled with Goldberg, Behar, and former co-host Huntsman, with occasional conflicts occurring on-air. Most recently, McCain and Behar had a heated exchange over boycotting food products.