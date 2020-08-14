Olivia Jade Slays In New Black-And-White Snapshots

Olivia Jade sizzled in a revealing white top.

Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade took to Instagram on Friday, August 14 to share three new stunning black-and-white photos of herself. The 20-year-old former influencer looked cheerful as she posed for the camera while trying out several different expressions.

All three snapshots featured only the top portion of Olivia’s body. She wore a low-cut white blouse that exposed plenty of skin. The top featured ruffled sleeves and a circular decal at the center of the bodice. She wore her dark blond hair piled up at the top of her head in a messy bun, several long pieces sticking out on either side of her face. The social media star looked toned and fit and showed off a nice tan.

Olivia accessorized with dangling earrings and two unique necklaces. One included letter beads while the other featured a pendant. In the first two photos included in the post, she shot a sweet, subtle smile at the camera. In the final photo, she got a little more playful, pouting her lips while looking off to the side.

She stood outside with a phenomenal picturesque background visible behind her complete with mountains, trees, and a lake. In her caption, she pointed out that her freckles had come out.

The three gorgeous snapshots were taken by Olivia’s longtime boyfriend, singer-songwriter Jackson Guthy. The photographs got a lot of love, racking up over 84,000 likes in less than an hour after being shared online. Olivia boasts a total of 1.2 million followers on the platform overall and many more on her lifestyle and beauty based YouTube channel.

On this particular post, Olivia limited the comments section as she has done on all the photos she has shared since the news broke of her parents’ involvement in the college admissions scandal. By limiting the comments, only people that Olivia is following on Instagram can comment. This helps filter out any potential hate comments. Those that did comment, kept it positive.

“Perfect angel woman,” gushed one fan.

“My perfect beautiful amazing BEST FRIEND!!!!!!!! ily,” gushed another person.

“Beauty queen,” wrote one more person.

Olivia’s social media career has been paused since the scandal, and she has not been active on her YouTube channel. She does reportedly intend to restart her career once things blow over and her parents’ prison sentences have been completed. However, PR expert Eric Schiffer has previously stated that this will not be an easy comeback to make, as The Inquisitr reported.