Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Reportedly Buy $40M Estate On Miami’s Star Island

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez reportedly purchased a huge $40 million estate on Star Island in Miami, according to a TMZ report.

Sources told the entertainment site on Friday that the power couple added the waterfront estate to their already large property portfolio. According to the publication, Star Island is a super elite zip code that counts celebrities and business tycoons among its residents. It reported that the home boasts 10 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

However, the news source did note that it is unclear whether J-Lo and A-Rod plan to live in the house or whether they’ve made the move as an investment.

The multi-million dollar property offers a wide range of luxury amenities, according to The Daily Mail, including an infinity pool with panoramic views looking out over Biscayne Bay, a private ocean, and the sparkling Miami skyline. It also boasts a wine room and a kitchen that is equipped to an industrial standard.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

When the home — which is on a 40,000-square-foot lot — was listed back in May, Jill Eber of The Jills Zeder Group described it as the “star of Star Island,” according to the publication.

“It epitomizes true indoor-outdoor living, offering the most sought-after mesmerizing views of the Miami skyline, as well as magnificent sunsets,” she said.

According to The Daily Mail, Eber labeled the abode “timeless” and said it “exudes elegance throughout” thanks to its masterful craftsmanship, high ceilings, expansive living areas and exquisite finishes.

In the property’s master suite, residents have access to a walk-in wardrobe, a study, and an outdoor terrace, while the suite’s bathroom boasts a steam shower and gigantic bath tub.

The news source revealed that the home feels contemporary and modern but is also homey, thanks to its elegant decor that incorporates chandeliers, rich wood paneling, and floor-to-ceiling windows. In addition, the estate includes a guest house, which features two bedrooms, two bathrooms, two staff rooms, and a laundry room.

Meanwhile, the expansive outdoor space is perfectly manicured, according to the newspaper, and encompasses a jacuzzi, fountain, and outdoor cabana, as well as a bar and seating area.

As Harper’s Bazaar underlined, J-Lo and A-Rod first met in 2005 when Lopez was still married to Marc Anthony but did not begin dating until 2017 when they re-connected after a coincidental meeting at a restaurant. In 2019, the pair — who each have two children from previous relationships — announced their engagement.

The famous duo have been going strong ever since, and in July, Jennifer shared a touching video tribute to her fiance on his 45th birthday, as The Inquisitr reported at the time. In the cute clip, which was set to 1967 Frankie Valli hit, “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You,” the pop star shared a series of photos looking back at her beau’s life.