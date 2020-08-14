Rob Kardashian Shares Shirtless Pool Snap, Is ‘Very Committed’ To Improving Health

Rob Kardashian took to Instagram to share a fun photo that showed him shirtless in a swimming pool with Tristan Thompson. Meanwhile, a source recently told People that the reality star is “very committed” to continuing his fitness journey.

In the vacation snap, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star appeared jubilant as he lay on a turquoise pool float in swim shorts and a bucket hat and gestured at the camera. Tristan Thompson — the father of Khloe Kardashian’s 2-year-old daughter True — beamed at the camera as he stood next to Rob in the aquamarine water.

The image appears to have been captured in Turks and Caicos on Kylie Jenner’s tropical 23rd birthday vacation. Judging by the photo’s caption, which described the vacation as the “most beautiful trip” of his life, Rob had a ball.

The People report revealed that Rob’s famous family was over the moon that he was able to join them for Kylie’s birthday celebration.

“To have him join Kylie’s birthday trip was such a treat for the whole family. They love having him around,” they said.

“Everyone is just thrilled about how well Rob is doing,” a source told the publication. “He is really doing excellent.”

The insider told People that Rob “had a lot of work to do when it comes to his health and he continues to be very committed.” They added that “he is happier and healthier” as a result of all his hard work.

Rob has kept a low profile over the past few years as he worked on his health and well-being. He reportedly missed sister Kim Kardashian’s wedding to Kanye West so his weight gain would not be captured in family photos.

Yet as The Inquisitr reported, over the past few weeks, Rob has started to embrace his fame once more and shared a number of selfies on Instagram, showcasing the results of his fitness regime.

Commenting on the idyllic swimming pool photo, Kylie simply wrote, “love u.”

Rob’s fans also took to the comments section to show their support for the reality star.

“Yes Rob with the snap back,” enthused one commenter.

“Am super excited Robert is on this trip,” another fan wrote.

As The Inquisitr covered, earlier this week, Kardashian also shared a selfie of his slimmed down face, and accompanied the Instagram post with the positive caption, “we back!!” The TV personality was dressed casually in the snap in a hoodie and T-shirt and wore a bright blue mask across the lower half of his face as he attempted to stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.