Former ‘Bachelor’ Star Colton Underwood Says He’s Returning To TV: ‘I’m Very, Very Excited’

Colton Underwood is putting his days with The Bachelor franchise behind him, but that doesn’t mean you won’t see him on television again. On Friday, the 28-year-old told Us Weekly that he will be back in front of cameras again “sooner than later” and teased that he has two projects in the works.

The former football player made headlines on Tuesday after a two-hour podcast with Reality Steve was released online. Colton’s conversation with the spoiler king shed some light on his experience not only as The Bachelor but on The Bachelorette and the franchise’s Paradise spinoff.

While he didn’t have anything negative to say about his ex, Cassie Randolph, he wasn’t all that kind when he spoke about host Chris Harrison and the show’s producers.

According to E! Online, Colton told Steve that his “mental health suffered” while filming his season of The Bachelor, and he’s “not in a good place” with the people who are involved with the show.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

Colton didn’t have the best experience when he was ABC’s leading man in 2019, so there’s a good chance he won’t return to the franchise. Never say never, but during his interview with Us Weekly‘s Chat4Good panel, he confirmed that he is working on his own projects.

“I have a couple projects that I’m working on that are really cool, but I will say this. The next project I’ll do, I’ll have a little more control of as far as what my purpose is and making sure the show itself is purposeful,” he said.

Colton went on to say that he is “very, very excited about” his new television-related plans. Although he is not able to say exactly what he is working on, Colton is “definitely not” stepping away from TV.

He is also not stepping back into a relationship right now. Three months after he announced his breakup with Cassie, Colton said he is “happily single” and his next relationship will be with himself.

“I’ve decided that I want to spend my energy and focus on all my attention on myself, which I’m actually weirdly loving,” Colton told Us.

It’s been a stressful few years for the reality star. He followed up an on-screen breakup with The Bachelorette Becca Kufrin with a brief relationship in Paradise with Tia Booth.

Two months before his most recent split, he suffered from a bout of coronavirus. He has since recovered, but it’s easy to understand why he wants to spend time doing his own thing.