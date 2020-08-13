Gisele Bundchen Says She Used To Live On Cigarettes, Caffeine And Alcohol Before Getting Fit At 40

You may think that supermodel Gisele Bündchen kept her body in shape while modeling in her 20s through exercise and healthy eating. But Gisele recently revealed that she was living on fried food, caffeine, and alcohol, along with four cigarettes in the morning.

As she revealed to OK Magazine, she decided to change and get healthier as she turns 40.

The Victoria’s Secret model said that she would wake up, have a sugary mocha Frappuccino and a few cigarettes for breakfast. That would be followed by french fries and wine for lunch, along with a few more cigarettes. All told, she says she was smoking a pack a day.

“It became so unbearable I couldn’t breathe, and I thought, “‘ gotta change,'” she said.

Instead of smoking her way through the a.m., she woke up and started running, and right away she noticed that she felt better.

“If you don’t feel good, you’re not going to look good!” she said.

She also changed up the way she was eating, moving from fries to a plant-based regime with limited meat, fish, and dairy.

“I don’t call my nutritional regimen a diet,” she said, “but rather healthy eating habits, so I can maintain a high level of vitality and mental clarity.”

Now for lunch she munches on seed crackers and an avocado, or vegetable soup. For dinner, she dines on veggies like broccoli, kale and sweet potatoes, along with quinoa. For dessert, she has a bit of dark chocolate.

“I [usually eat] small portions that I know will satisfy me without leaving me feeling overfed or tired,’ she said.

The new way of living “also [helps me] feel lighter, more vital, and ready to tackle the day.”

It isn’t just a shift in what she puts in her mouth. Gisele revealed that she stays active in numerous ways like riding horses, bicycling, and skiing. She said that these methods of getting in her cardio also help her connect to nature. That combined with mixed martial arts, muy Thai, and yoga, not only keep her body looking good, but help her mind as well. She says that the process has enabled her to better deal with anxiety.

“It gave me back my life,” she noted.

Her new way of living has helped her gain clarity and perspective, she said, on top of making her feel happier than ever.

