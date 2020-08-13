WWE News: Former Superstar Recalls How Vince McMahon Put PPV Plans On Hold To Help Him Through Divorce

Former WWE superstar Raymond Rougeau was the guest on the latest episode of the Two Man Power Trip podcast. As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, Rougeau had nothing but nice things to say about Vince McMahon during the conversation.

According to Rougeau, McMahon called him into his office during the day of a pay-per-view to help him through the divorce he was going through at the time. The chairman was so focused on making sure the superstar was okay that he even ignored the rest of his important business.

“I remember Kevin Dunn knocked on the door and it was a live PPV that night. He said, ‘Vince, I need to talk to you because we have a problem.’ He said, ‘not right now. I’m with Ray.’ We are there another 15 minutes, he knocks again and Kevin said, ‘Vince we need to talk to you.’ Vince said, ‘I told you, Raymond is my priority right now.’ He said, ‘I don’t want to be bothered.’ I told him ‘you can go take care of business’ and he said, ‘no, you are my priority right now.'”

Rougeau stated that he understands various people have different opinions of McMahon. Some former superstars and employees don’t have nice things to say about the chairman at all. In his experience, however, the boss was always kind to him and he considers him a friend. He put the former superstar’s well-being first, and Rougeau appreciated the gesture.

Rougeau stated that he couldn’t believe that McMahon put the running of his multi-million dollar business on hold just to make sure that he was coping. He even revealed that he had to tell McMahon to go focus on work when Dunn requested the chairman’s urgent attention for the third time.

He also recalled how McMahon gave him his telephone number and informed him to call any time — day or night — if he needed to to get anything off his chest.

Rougeau was an in-ring competitor in WWE between 1986 and 1990. As one-half of The Fabulous Rougeaus with Jacques, they had feuds with teams such as The Hart Foundation. The duo famously upset the Harts for the Tag Team Championships, but the decision was reversed.

Rougeau entered semi-retirement in 1989 and subsequently became a commentator for the company’s French-syndicated television programs. He left the promotion in 2002 when it stopped producing French editions of the shows.

He has since returned to the promotion as the French-language announcer.