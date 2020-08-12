Denise Richards Is Reportedly ‘At War’ With The ‘RHOBH’ Cast Amid Rumors Claiming She’ll Quit Before Season 11

Denise Richards is reportedly feuding with each and every member of the 'RHOBH' cast.

Denise Richards is said to be at odds with each and every member of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast.

With a start date for production on the series’ 11th season looming and rumors of Denise’s potential exit swirling, an insider is claiming that Denise is no longer on good terms with her cast mates and is actually “at war” with the other women after filming a dramatic 10th installment and reunion last month.

“Denise has an easier time dealing with her ex Charlie Sheen than she does the Housewives,” a source told Life & Style, according to an August 12 report from All About the Real Housewives. “She can’t believe it took a reality show to turn her into a scandal in this town.”

During an episode of the series last month, Brandi Glanville informed Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp that she had allegedly engaged in an affair with Denise behind the back of Denise’s husband, Aaron Phypers, during a visit to Northern California in April of 2019. The following week, Teddi confronted Denise about Brandi’s claims, which included allegations of having trash-talked a number of the ladies on the program.

Although Denise immediately shut down the idea by suggesting she barely knows her co-star, Brandi has claimed on a number of occasions that she has “proof” of their supposed hookups. Still, according to the magazine’s insider, Brandi and the rest of the women are simply trying to be controversial in an effort to retain their roles on the series.

“These women are so desperate to stay on the show they will literally do or say anything for a sound bite,” another source close to Denise explained.

As for Denise’s potential return to the show for Season 11, that seems highly unlikely, especially after Denise walked away from production before it was complete on the current installment.

“Denise is at war with every single lady on Beverly Hills,” the first source shared. “There’s no telling if she’ll come back for another season.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Denise opened up about the rumors regarding herself and Brandi during an interview with The Washington Post at the end of last month. At the time, Denise denied reports of an affair before insisting that if she and husband Aaron truly had an open marriage, she would candidly admit to such.

“People can believe whatever they want, but Wild Things was not a documentary,” she added, giving a nod to the 1998 film that featured a scene involving a threesome with actress Neve Campbell’s character.