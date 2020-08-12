NBA Rumors: Joel Embiid Is the Perfect ‘Final Piece’ To Brooklyn Nets’ ‘Big Three,’ Per ‘Bleacher Report’

In the midst of the ongoing Orlando bubble, rumors have started to swirl around the Philadelphia 76ers and the future of franchise cornerstones Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. With their failure to live up to expectations from a legitimate title contender in the Eastern Conference, some people believe that the Sixers might finally consider breaking their young superstar duo this fall. If they decide to move Embiid instead of Simmons, the Brooklyn Nets are among the teams who are highly expected to make an immediate call to the Sixers in the 2020 offseason.

Since acquiring Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving last summer, the Nets have been active on the market searching for their third superstar. Armed with several young and promising talents and multiple future first-round picks, they will be in a strong position to engage in a blockbuster deal this fall. According to Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report, Embiid is the perfect “final piece” that would complete the Nets’ “Big Three” in the 2020 offseason.

“If the Sixers deem major change necessary, that could put Embiid on the trade block, since his lengthy injury history makes him shakier than most centerpieces. But as the final piece to Brooklyn’s Big Three, he’d be perfect. Imagine having to chose between letting Embiid, Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving going one-on-one with their defender. If the Nets bring back Joe Harris in free agency like he hopes, defenses also can’t forget about him or his career 42.7 percent three-point stroke. This should be a top-five attack, and with Embiid on the back line, it might be a top-10 defense, too.”

Elsa / Getty Images

However, bringing Embiid to Brooklyn comes with a huge price. In the proposed trade deal by Bleacher Report, the Nets would be sending a trade package that includes Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert, Jarrett Allen, DeAndre Jordan, a 2020 first-round pick, a 2021 second-round pick, and a 2022 first-round pick to Philadelphia in exchange for Embiid. Trading all those assets would undeniably be a tough decision for the Nets, but it would definitely be worth it if it means acquiring a player of Embiid’s caliber.

He is currently one of the most dominant centers in the league. His arrival in Brooklyn would tremendously improve their performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a very reliable scoring option, rebounder, shot-blocker, and floor-spacer. This season, the 26-year-old center is averaging 23.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.3 blocks while shooting 47.8 percent from the field and 33.1 percent from beyond the arc, according to ESPN.

Adding Embiid to their core would undoubtedly make the Nets a more competitive team next year as he would be giving them a player who could efficiently match up against dominant big men from other powerhouse teams like Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. If he stays away from any major injury and meshes well with KD and Uncle Drew, the Nets could become the No. 1 favorite to bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy in the 2020-21 NBA season.