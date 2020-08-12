‘Big Brother’ Alum Frankie Grande Says He Would Have ‘Dominated’ Entire All-Stars Season: ‘I Would’ve Won’

The 'Big Brother 16' alum says he would have killed it this season.

Big Brother veteran Frankie Grande says the show’s current players wouldn’t have had a chance against him had he competed in the All-Stars season.

Big Brother: All-Stars kicked off last week with stringent coronavirus safety protocols – but without Frankie – after his name popped up on multiple spoiler lists ahead of the official cast reveal. It’s unclear if he was actually approached to play in the all-stars season, but the brother of Ariana Grande said had he been cast on the show he would have killed it.

“Honestly, I think the reason why I’m not on Big Brother is because someone wanted somebody else to win,” Frankie told TooFab. “Because if I was in that house. I would’ve won. No question. I would’ve dominated this entire season. I’m watching and I’m like, ‘Oh my God. I would’ve won.'”

Frankie added that when the “offers” to appear on Big Brother: All-Stars first went out to select past contestants, it was during the height of the George Floyd protests and during the first peak of COVID-19.

“It was a really scary time to commit to leaving your family,” he explained.

While he’s “grateful” to be safe at home with his family through COVID-19, the YouTuber and reality star added that he knows he will live in the CBS summertime house again someday when the timing is right.

“When I do get back into the Big Brother house, I will be an even better, stronger, fiercer person than what I would [have] been this year.”

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Frankie landed in fifth place on Big Brother 16 in 2014 at the same time his famous sister was becoming a household name with her breakout hit song “Problem” alongside Iggy Azalea and Big Sean. Derrick Levasseur won Big Brother that year.

He later competed in the UK’s Celebrity: Big Brother where he landed in sixth place, losing the grand prize to reality star Stephen Bear.

For this summer’s All-Stars, which marks the U.S. version’s milestone 20th anniversary, Frankie’s former BB16 housemates Cody Calafiore and Nicole Franzel are competing again for the $500,000 grand prize. (The latter went on to win Big Brother 18). It’s unclear what Frankie’s strategy would have been to beat past winner Nicole and Cody, who came in as runner-up in BB16.

Frankie would have also head to go head to head with returning veterans Janelle Pierzina, Kaysar Ridha, David Alexander, Daniele Donato, Keesha Smith, Enzo Palumbo, Ian Terry, Da’Vonne Rogers, Christmas Abbott, Bayleigh Dayton, Tyler Crispen, Kevin Campbell, Nicole Anthony, and Memphis Garrett