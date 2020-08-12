‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday: Shauna Dishes On Her Vegas Wedding

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, August 13 tease that Shauna Fulton Forrester (Denise Richards) and Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) will discuss the wedding that nobody saw coming, per Soaps. The best friends, who are also now related as in-laws, will catch up on the juicy details.

Shauna Updates Quinn

Like most, brides, Shauna wants to talk about her big day and her new husband. For her, the nuptials were a dream come true. She has already made a wedding chapel folder and will show Quinn all the photos from the night she became Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) wife.

The former Vegas showgirl dishes about their final night together. She and Ridge had been drinking but wanted to paint the town red. The Bold and the Beautiful fans know that they had been all over each other before they left to explore the Vegas nightlife scene.

Before long, they ended up at the all-night chapel where they decided to tie the knot. As Shauna previously stated, she meant her vows because she had been dreaming about becoming Mrs. Ridge Forrester for a long time. As seen in the video below, it took a while for her to convince Ridge that they are married because he still believed that he was married o Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Quinn cannot contain her excitement for her best friend. She knows that she’s smitten with the dressmaker and wishes her a happy life. The bonus for Quinn is that Brooke is officially out of Ridge’s life and she’s no longer a Forrester. She dethroned Brooke from her pedestal and placed her best friend there instead.

A Secret Pact

However, Shauna is also very nervous about her marriage. She and Quinn are keeping a secret that could cost them their marriages to the men they love.

After Ridge and Eric Forrester (John McCook) left the house, Shauna began to panic. As reported by The Inquisitr, she feared that they would be caught.

“Wait until they find out what you and I did to make this happen,” she fretted. But Quinn said that as long as they vowed to keep quiet they would be safe.

“No one can ever know what we did,” Quinn said to her pal.

It appears as if Quinn and Shauna filed the divorce paperwork themselves after the couple tied the knot. Although Ridge can vaguely recall the wedding ceremony, he cannot remember filing the signed divorce documents. He also cannot recall that he sent Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) a text message to execute the divorce. Carter said that he had tried to call Ridge but his phone had gone to voicemail. He then received a second text ordering him to go ahead with the paperwork.

Shauna may be legally married to Ridge but it’s only a matter of time before the truth comes out.