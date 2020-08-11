Fired ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark Are Reportedly ‘Very Focused’ On Baby’s Arrival

Stassi Schroeder and her fiancé are preparing for their first child.

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are expecting their first child in January and as the former Vanderpump Rules cast member’s due date approaches, the couple is said to be putting all their attention on doing everything they can to ensure they are ready for their baby girl’s arrival.

On August 11, Life and Style revealed that Stassi and Beau are “very focused on preparing for the arrival” and noted that Stassi is “really committed” to “being the best new mom possible.”

In the months since Bravo fired her, along with Kristen Doute, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni, from Pump Rules over allegations of racist behavior, Stassi has been fairly silent on social media. That said, she’s been staying quite busy off-line as she gets ready to become a mother and educates herself on how she should do so.

“Stassi is taking excellent care of herself and spending time reading up on everything,” an insider said.

Although Stassi has only shared a series of posts since she was axed from her role on the show, she has shared a series of baby bump photos in the weeks since she and Beau officially confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram. Most recently, Stassi showcased her baby bump in a black dress as she and Beau enjoyed spending time at a Los Angeles bar.

At the same time that Stassi and Beau revealed they were having a daughter on social media, her rep confirmed their due date and told press that the beauty blogger is “grateful and eager to begin the next chapter of their lives as parents.”

Prior to her firing, Stassi and Beau were seen getting engaged on the eighth season of Pump Rules earlier this year before confirming plans to wed in October. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple was forced to postpone their wedding until next year and opted to start a family in the meantime.

As Life & Style also shared, Stassi’s rep released a statement after she and Kristen, who he also represents, were booted from the show, in which it was noted that the ladies had “acknowledged what they did was wrong” and “want to move forward as part of the solution in ways that are productive, meaningful and sincere.”

Beau Clark and Stassi Schroeder attend the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Stassi showed off her pregnancy bump in lingerie in honor of her and Beau’s one-year engagement anniversary at the end of last month.

“Happy Anniversary to my Sweets! One year of Engagement! Can’t wait to be a parent with you,” Beau wrote on Instagram with the pic.