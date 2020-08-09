Marie Osmond Announces New Addition To Her Family, Along With An Inspirational Message

Marie Osmond’s family is growing. On Sunday, The Talk co-host made a very special announcement on Instagram. She has a brand new granddaughter that was born on August 5, and she couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome the little bundle of joy into the world.
Marie shared an adorable snapshot of the new baby on the social media platform on Sunday. The black and white photo revealed the newborn with her eyes closed as someone was holding her gently in their hands. She was wrapped up tightly in a blanket and she appeared to have a little smile on her sweet face. According to her grandmother, her name is Mabel Amarantha-Rayne Schwep and she was born last Wednesday at 5:58 p.m.
This is Marie’s daughter, Brianna, and son in law, David’s, second daughter. They also have a 1-year-old girl named Maude Bailey-Moon Schwep. Little Mabel joins her big sister to complete their family of four. The picture also included little fingers that were pointed towards the baby in the background, which is likely the couple’s firstborn pointing at her little sis.
Marie started out her lengthy post by stating how “something amazing occurs” when all seems lost in the world we live in right now. After she revealed her new grandbaby, the 60-year-old entertainer went on to give some encouragement to her 267,000 followers.
Just when the news seems to get us all the way down—when we cannot take one more negative story, demeaning comment or manipulative—just when all seems lost… something amazing occurs. For me, it’s our newest granddaughter. Mabel Amarantha-Rayne Schwep came into the world on August 5th at 5:58 PM!! ????????❤️ Our daughter Brianna and son in law David Schwep’s wonderful news brought a sweet reminder that this life is about having JOY! And speaking of that, how joyful are their two daughters names? Maude and Mable!!!???? I’m overjoyed for sure as I have pondered over our precious little addition to the family. I pray continually for my grandchildren (this next generation), that they will not be afraid of the world they’re growing up in. I was taught by my loving parents that “God’s laws are not ways to confine or control us, they were given to keep us safe”. When the Bible says to “fear” God it didn’t mean to be afraid. In Hebrew it meant to honor, respect or reverence Him. I taught my children this way… “Commandments are like fences around a horse. With them, they become disciplined and molded into creatures of use and beauty. Without fences (boundaries)the animal becomes wild, unusable and even dangerous.” Our Father in Heaven wants joy for us… but we have to reach for it and reach for Him! I hope my grand babies can avoid the temptation of being cynical and earth bound. And not lose sight of the eternal beauty and wonder created by our God. Of course my #1 is to forgive… not easy! But when we do it with sincerity we will have more room in our hearts for love. Lastly, I want to share my love for the Savior with them and understand that with God all things are possible. He knows we’ll make mistakes, but that’s why God gave us the Savior who will always be there to catch us when we fall. In Deuteronomy 31:8 it says, “And the Lord, He it is that doth go before thee; He will be with thee, He will not fail thee, neither forsake thee: fear not, neither be dismayed.” Let’s try to keep our eye on the Savior, peace in our hearts and please don’t be afraid. Keep up those fences (right now it’s a playpen ????), and have the best week ever… all my love. #SundayMessage
She indicated that she continually prays for her grandchildren that they do not live in fear as they grow up. Marie explained some of the things that her parents taught her about God’s laws and what it means to “fear” God. Marie also talked about joy, forgiveness, and God’s love. She used the hashtag #SundayMessage. She frequently shares inspirational messages on social media, which seems to encourage her fans as well. They were full of congratulatory messages and loved to be encouraged in the process.
“Congratulations and thank you for this post!” said one follower.
“She’s beautiful Marie and your message is just as beautiful,” another person replied.
“Beautifully spoken Marie,” complimented a third admirer.
Despite being a grandmother of seven grandchildren, Marie still looks and acts just as youthful as ever. The “Paper Roses” singer shared a hilarious video last month where she turned herself into Taylor Swift. She used an app called Doublicat that transformed her into the famous pop star. She had a lot of fun with it and her fans also gushed over it. Before she was Taylor, she replaced Justin Bieber’s face with her own as she crooned to his music as well.