Jennifer Lopez Wears White Bathrobe To Tease Exciting Project

JLo filmed a video saying that she was so excited that she couldn't sleep.

Jennifer Lopez greeted her fans with some good news on Sunday morning, but she left them guessing about what exactly it might be. The 51-year-old singer and actress uploaded a video to her Instagram account teasing a big new project, and she revealed that she was so excited about it that she couldn’t sleep.

JLo filmed herself outside in front of one of the arched brick doorways of her penthouse in Manhattan. She was wearing a fluffy white bathrobe, and her damp brunette hair was pulled up in a topknot. Her face looked fresh and flawless, and her skin had a dewy appearance. Her video was shot during the morning’s golden hour, so she was bathed in a warm light that made her smooth complexion glow even more.

Jennifer smiled at the camera as she wished her viewers a happy Sunday. The “On The Floor” hitmaker revealed that she had spent the last two days shooting a video, and she said that she was up “super early” instead of in bed because she couldn’t wait to get back to the set.

“I have a lot of adrenaline. I can’t sleep,” she stated.

The Hustlers star gave her viewers a teasing grin as she asked them if should she tell them what she’s been working on. She then advised them to comment on her Instagram post if they want to know.

Jennifer’s followers quickly complied with her request by flooding the comments section with over 8,000 messages in the span of one hour. Those who responded to her post included a few famous faces.

“Tell us everything!!! I can’t wait to see your LOOKS!” wrote celebrity stylist and Fashion Police co-host Brad Goreski.

“Ummmmmmmm who would ever NOT want to know!!!!!? Especially now!” remarked fitness guru Tracy Anderson.

There was one message from a celebrity that really grabbed the attention of JLo’s fans. It came from Colombian musician and actor Maluma.

“Tell us please,” he wrote, adding a praying hands emoji to his comment.

His remark had many fans guessing that he and Jennifer are about to release a collaboration.

“Marry me music coming out soon?” asked one commenter.

Marry Me is the title of an upcoming romantic comedy that Jennifer and Maluma are costarring in. According to Entertainment Tonight, the singers have revealed that they recorded a number of songs for the movie, which is in post-production. Last month, JLo shared a photo of the two musicians sitting together on a couch.

In Marry Me, Jennifer plays a pop star who finds out that that her fiance (Maluma) is cheating on her right before their wedding at Madison Square Garden. She reacts by choosing a random guy (Owen Wilson) out of the crowd to wed instead.