WWE News: Big Show Opens Up About Retirement Plans

In a recent interview with TV Guide, Big Show opened up about not wanting to retire for the time being. However, the WWE veteran also understands that the idea crosses his mind often, and he doesn’t know what the future holds.

The superstar’s contract is expiring next year, but that doesn’t mean that he’ll hang up his boots. According to Big Show, Vince McMahon still has plans for him as a contributor.

“Right now, it’s not on my mind, but it’s always there. Let’s face it, I’ve been doing this for 25 years. I’m not a spring chicken anymore. I have to see where our business evolves and see where I can fit in and still be an asset. Vince [McMahon] and I have talked extensively many times together about my role and what he wants from me and what I want to give to the company.”

The legendary superstar went on to say that he wants to keep contributing to the business. His main objective is to assist the younger talent, especially in matches and angles, but if he is forced to hang up his boots, he’d like to continue working with the company.

Big Show said that he hopes to work behind the scenes when his in-ring days are over. Many veteran performers move into backstage producer roles when their in-ring careers are over, and that’s the type of role Big Show sees himself in.

During the conversation, Big Show also opened up about his recent program with Randy Orton on Monday Night Raw. He revealed that the pressure on him to succeed felt stronger than it usually does, as he’s received several surgeries in recent years and hasn’t been able to compete on a regular basis.

Big Show’s feud with Orton received plenty of praise from the wrestling community and showed that the veteran is still capable of taking part in main event angles. McMahon probably wants to keep one of his star attractions active as long as possible, as some of his peers from the Attitude Era have toyed with the idea of retirement in recent weeks.

The performer has been focusing on his acting career lately. The interview was set up to promote his new Netflix series Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event. The series aims to promote the streaming giant’s family shows with other properties. Viewers can also expect other WWE alumnus to make an appearance on it at some point.