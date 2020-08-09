The ‘General Hospital’ Nurses Ball Is Still Happening And Coming Up Sometime In This Month

It looks like the General Hospital Nurses Ball is officially on this year. Everyone seemed to assume that because of the coronavirus pandemic that caused filming to come to a screaming halt this past spring, that this yearly event wouldn’t happen. However, it will definitely be aired sometime this month and has already been mentioned this past week on the ABC soap.

It was casually mentioned by Lulu Falconeri, as Soap Central had indicated in their recap for Friday’s show. Lulu was with Maxie, who just found out that she was expecting Peter’s baby, when she uttered the words that it will be happening. Peter wondered why Maxie was at GH in the first place. She didn’t know what to say to him, so Lulu stepped in to give an excuse. She told Peter that Maxie was there to take care of some Deception business that included the Nurses Ball.

General Hospital began airing brand new episodes on August 3 after being on hiatus for a few months. While it looked like there was no way that they would consider having the annual event this year, viewers were surprised by the announcement.

Just days before this episode aired, executive producer Frank Valentini confirmed to ABC 7 Los Angeles that despite it being late, the fun event will be showing up in August.

Todd Wawrychuk / ABC Press

It usually airs in May, but this time it will be four months late. Many General Hospital fans are just happy that there will be the usual fun and awesome performances to see once again. This past May, the soap decided to air previous Nurses Ball episodes. It seemed like those were going to replace new ones, but that isn’t the case.

There are no details just yet on the exact dates or who will be performing, but more details should be coming up soon enough.

The Nurses Ball has been a General Hospital staple for many years. It all started in 1994 as a fundraiser to raise money for AIDS research and the tradition has continued since then. Lucy always finds a way to make it fun and humorous.

Fans have speculated that this may be the perfect time for Dante to return to Port Charles. He is currently getting treatment in Switzerland for his PTSD, but he is likely returning home soon. Cyrus Renault may also end up making a dangerous move during this time. There is always a little bit of trouble lurking at this General Hospital party and plenty of drama as well.