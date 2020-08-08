Charlize Theron Gives Followers A Rare Glimpse Into Her Life By Sharing An Adorable Snapshot

Charlize Theron recently took to Instagram to share a touching snap that tugged at the heartstrings of her 6.1 million followers.

Birthdays are always a special event, and Friday, August 7, was a unique day for Charlize as she celebrated her 45th birthday. However, as COVID-19 cases continue to soar, millions of people have opted to celebrate the day of their birth by throwing themselves a virtual party, and it appears the South African-born beauty is no exception.

The notoriously private star offered a rare glimpse into her home life as she posted a screenshot of the virtual event. The image featured her two adorable daughters, August and Jackson, as they celebrated with family and friends. The virtual party seemed to be a massive success as Charlize rocked an enormous smile on her face. She wore her famous blond locks down and kept it casual with a simple black tee.

Her daughters looked ecstatic do be celebrating with their mom. Jackson stood behind Charlize as she flashed an incredible smile. She sported a sleeveless pink T-shit and wore her long braids down for the celebratory shot. However, Charlize’s youngest daughter appeared to be a bit camera shy as she placed her hands in front of her mouth, slightly obscuring her face.

The Mad Max: Fury Road actress received plenty of love and well wishes from several of her A-list celebrity friends. These included Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Chastain, Natalie Portman, Courtney Cox, to name but a few. Fans were also eager to share their wishes with the actress and rushed to the comments section to wish her well.

“This is so cute! HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABYYY! I hope you had an amazing day just as amazing as you are.” one fan wrote.

“Happy birthday gorgeous Charlize,” another Instagrammer commented.

“The queen of action movies, but the queen of comedy & drama. Truly the queen of everything, I guess. Have a great birthday” said a third fan, followed by three emoji hearts.

“Good lord, your girls are gorgeous! Stunning family! Happy birthday to their beautiful mom,” a fourth proclaimed.

Charlize has always shied away from discussing her private life, especially regarding her daughters. However, in a recent podcast discussion with Diane von Furstenberg, the star opened up about an interesting interaction she had with her 5-year-old daughter regarding the mom-of-two’s current relationship status. The interview included a revealing look into the actress’ life beyond the spotlight of Hollywood and covered her thoughts on femininity and motherhood.