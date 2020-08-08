WWE News: Drew McIntyre Reveals Dream Opponents On ‘Friday Night SmackDown’ Roster

Drew McIntyre was interviewed by ComicBook.com recently, and he opened up about some of his dream opponents if there’s another WWE Draft.

According to the World Champion, he’d like to face a few superstars on Friday Night SmackDown. The names included performers he hasn’t faced before and those that he has a longstanding history with.

“There’s a few guys, like, Cesaro is on my list of never had a match ever. I’d love to have a big match with him. Braun Strowman and I have never had a big, significant singles match. I think that could be interesting. It’s not so often you pay and you see two larger than life superstars going at it, but two that can actually move around I think would make for a very interesting match-up.”

McIntyre went on to say that he’d also like to fight Sheamus due to their history. According to McIntyre, they’ve known each other since their days on the independent circuit. They got signed on the same day, traveled to the United States with each other, and competed in the company’s developmental system at the same time.

McIntyre also joked that Sheamus was “43” at the time while commenting on how he’s always viewed “The Celtic Warrior” as a big brother figure.

McIntyre then proposed how there could be an opportunity for a compelling storyline with Sheamus. He discussed how they could do an angle between former friends that revolved around jealousy, noting how the Irish superstar is trying to find his rhythm again, while McIntyre is a main event star.

McIntyre noted how the potential feud could play into how he got fired in 2014 while his friend was doing well in the company. The Scottish star even proposed the idea of having them brawl in a bar, similar to an angle they performed on the independent scene.

McIntyre also gave an update on his prospective rivalry with former stablemate Jinder Mahal. As The Inquisitr previously documented, McIntyre wanted a storyline with the former World Champion before Mahal got injured.

According to McIntyre, their similar career trajectories and experience with each other would make for a feud with layers. The Indian performer was also fired, only to return and win the top prize.

The World Champion stated that he wants to tell stories that contain an element of realism. He thinks that fans would be invested in the angles he proposed, and he hopes they come to fruition eventually.