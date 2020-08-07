Dog Threads Continues To Generate Buzz, Expand After ‘Shark Tank’ Investment

Dog Threads came to Shark Tank with a unique business model and a tempting proposition, and left with an infusion of cash and some viral interest.

The Minnesota-based company makes matching outfits for family dogs and their people, ultimately scoring a $250,000 investment from billionaire Mark Cuban. As SWNewsmedia reported, Long Lake couple Gina and Scott Davis came up with the idea for the business after looking for a shirt for their dog, Thomas. They weren’t pleased with the options, so Gina decided to use her expertise from working in women’s fashion and make one herself.

After making a Hawaiian patterned shirt that Thomas wore to parties, the couple got so many inquiries from friends that they saw potential for a successful business, and started Dog Threads. They originally made custom outfits for pooches, capitalizing off the interest they had already generated among their friends to expand even further.

It took some growing pains as the pair learned how to get the fitting process down, especially as they needed to make the same designs for a range of different breeds.

“We wanted to fit as many breeds as possible,” Gina said. “We made all these prototypes and tried them on any dog we could find to make sure they would fit, and if they didn’t, we’d make adjustments and try them on as many breeds as possible. There are so many different body types in dogs. It’s really tricky.”

The couple decided to add human clothing a few years after opening Dog Threads and today offer 25 different matching outfits. They brought the idea to Shark Tank for an episode in November 2019, ultimately scoring the investment and earning some buzz online. Many people took to social media to ask about Dog Threads, and some glowing reviews have followed.

They appear to have even more growth since the Shark Tank episode, including some partnerships with other animal-related companies and some expanded offerings.

Dog Threads has also gotten some praise for its eco-conscious model. As the company noted on its website, they found a way to keep from wasting the unusued product.

“Scrap fabric from our production is used to stuff disposable animal beds that are made by local sewers and then donated to animal shelters — every animal should have a warm and cozy place to sleep,” the site noted.

While the company hasn’t given any official update on sales or revenue figures, the online activity seems to point to further growth.