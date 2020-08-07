Catch Up On ‘The Young And The Restless’ Before New Episodes Air

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that next week the CBS Daytime drama returns with all-new episodes after the show shut down production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On its official Twitter account, The Young and the Restless posted a video of Nikki Newman actress telling viewers how to catch up. She said that they could use CBS All Access to stream the most recent new episodes to refresh their memories about where the storylines left off earlier this year before the disruption. The app is offering one month of free access right now before charging its usual monthly fee of $5.99 to stream all the CBS shows, including The Young and the Restless.

The last new storylines for Y&R aired in late April. In the previous few days of the show, several notable storylines ramped up in preparation for what would have been the May sweeps season. Here is a brief recap of what happened during the last few new installments of the soap.

On Monday, April 20, Kyle (Michael Mealor) fired Theo (Tyler Johnson) from Jabot after Jack (Peter Bergman) caught Theo repitching a pitch that Jack had developed 15 years before for the Abbott cosmetics company. Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle had set up Theo, and he fell for it. Lily (Christel Khalil) and Billy (Jason Thompson) offered Amanda (Mishael Morgan) a job with their new division of Chancellor, and she accepted. Finally, Sharon (Sharon Case) and her family gathered as she prepared for the surgery due to her breast cancer treatments failing.

Tune in to see all-new episodes starting this Monday, August 10th!

Tuesday, April 21, saw Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) telling Victoria (Amelia Heinle) the truth about who killed AJ Montalvo despite Victor’s (Eric Braeden) warning. Vicky went straight to Adam (Mark Grossman), and teased that she knew something he didn’t. Adam thought he had something significant on Victor since he was convinced that his father killed Alyssa’s (María DiDomenico) dad. Victor finally admitted to Adam that he’d kept the secret all these years to protect his son — Adam killed AJ. Alyssa told Victoria she planned to leave town. Elsewhere, Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) enjoyed a baby shower.

For Wednesday, April 22, Adam accused Victor of lying about AJ, and he threatened to bring down his father. At Jabot, Kyle told Summer that he felt terrible about tricking Theo. Theo showed up to turn in his stuff, and Summer lectured him about blowing his opportunity, and later she and Kyle ended up enjoying some grown-up time together. Theo called Lola (Sasha Calle) and left a message — it was his birthday. At the Grand Phoenix Hotel, Jack (Peter Bergman) showed up, and he accidentally gave Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) the perfect way to shut down Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) construction — fossils.

Finally, Thursday, April 23, brought an unexpectedly friendly moment between Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Theo as they bonded over their mothers’ illnesses. Victor confronted Nikki over spilling his secret, and she reminded her husband that Adam is a grown-up predator and not a little boy anymore. Victoria ruthlessly took back her spot as CEO of Newman Enterprises, and Victor let his daughter know that she’d lost his respect. In the end, Nikki comforted a broken looking Victor.