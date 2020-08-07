‘RHOC’ Star Gina Kirschenheiter Gushes Over Boyfriend Travis Mullen In Sweet Birthday Tribute On Instagram

Gina Kirschenheiter wrote a sweet tribute to her man on his special day.

Gina Kirschenheiter and her boyfriend, Travis Mullen, are going strong amid production on the upcoming 15th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, which was initially shut down in March.

On August 6, the mother of three, who split from ex-husband Matt Kirschenheiter last summer, posted a photo of herself and Travis on her Instagram page as she posted birthday wishes for him and told her fans and followers that she could not think of anyone who was more worthy of a celebration.

According to Gina, she and Travis enjoyed a celebration in honor of his special day with their combined six kids, including the three youngsters Gina shares with Matt, who filled their bedroom with several balloons all by themselves. Then, in a second celebration, the two of them enjoyed a night out at their favorite restaurant, the Five Vines Wine Bar, where Gina’s photo was taken.

“I have loved every minute that I’ve known you and look forward to every minute in the future. Thank you for being born my love!” Gina told Travis in her photo’s caption.

“Thank you beautiful!” he replied. “You are the most amazing person and have given me the best reason to stay young! I love the life we are building and can’t wait to keep the amazing journey going! Cheers to another year of growing wiser and more in love with you!”

After Gina’s post was shared, she received comments from her RHOC co-stars, including Kelly Dodd, who wished Travis a “happy birthday,” and Braunwyn Windham-Burke, who did the same.

Gina’s former co-star, Tamra Judge, also weighed in on her post, telling her boyfriend, “Happy birthday Travis,” and noting that the two of them are “perfect together.”

Finally, Stephanie Hollman, of The Real Housewives of Dallas, told Gina that happiness looks good on her.

Gina Kirschenheiter attends the opening night of 2019 BravoCon. Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Gina confirmed she was back in production on the new episodes of RHOC in early July when she shared a image and video of herself on Instagram.

“Poof! Back at it! From my garage but still….,” Gina wrote in the caption of her July 6 post.

In the pic Gina shared, she seemed to be standing in her kitchen as she sported full makeup, a shorter hairstyle than fans are used to seeing, and a low-cut black lace dress. In her video, Gina was in her garage, where a cast confessional scene appeared to be set up for filming.