‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap: Shauna Returns & Dr. Finnegan Makes A House Call

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Thursday, August 6 features the return of Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards). After taking some time away from Los Angeles, her first stop was at the beach house. She surprised Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) and they were thrilled to see her.

The soap opera showed the trio discussing Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and how she manipulated everybody into thinking that she was dying. Wyatt was proud of how Flo supported Sally through the ordeal and even let her move into Wyatt’s home. Shauna was pleased that Flo and Wyatt were back together and that Sally was exposed. Before leaving for work, Wyatt promised to take mother and daughter out to dinner.

After Wyatt left, Flo pulsed her mother for info about her time with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) in Las Vegas. Specifically, Flo asked if Shauna and Ridge had slept together. Shauna mysteriously answered that L.A. was her future, as seen in the gif image below.

Looks like Shauna is here to stay! #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/8vvHnFMXwc — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 6, 2020

In the meantime, Ridge was at Forrester Creations. The Bold and the Beautiful showed that he kept having flashbacks of being with Shauna in Vegas. Brooke entered the office and announced that she was leaving to spend a few days with her daughter Bridget Forrester (Ashley Aubra) and grandson. She wanted to give Ridge some space so that he could figure out his next move. She longed to have a future with him but understood why he flipped when he found out that she had kissed Bill Spencer (Don Diamont).

Brooke blamed Shauna for luring Ridge to Vegas but knew that they could even overcome that hurdle. The dressmaker defended himself and said that he had opened up to Shauna because his faith in Brooke had been shattered. Brooke refused to discuss Shauna because they were married and still loved each other. Ridge admitted that he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Brooke and would be waiting for her return. Brooke shed some tears before they kissed.

At the cliff house, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) received a call from Ridge. He wasn’t happy that she was by herself but she told him that she was fine. Dr. Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) also called Steffy and encouraged her to take her prescribed medication. He pointed out that if she didn’t take them, it could lengthen her healing process.

Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) visited his sister. He brought another bouquet of flowers, this time from Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero) who he claimed had a crush on Steffy. She wanted to take her medication but realized that she only had a few pills left.

The doctor is in the house. ???? We see some chemistry between these two! ???? Who's loving the new episodes of #BoldandBeautiful? ???? pic.twitter.com/uV0cBmxExZ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) August 6, 2020

On The Bold and the Beautiful, Dr. Finnegan also made a house call. As seen in the above video clip, He explained that he lived in the same vicinity and decided to drop off her discharge paperwork. She thanked him for taking care of her while she was in the hospital. Steffy smiled at the doctor and said that she was doing better.