Kevin Durant Predicts Who Will Win The 2020 NBA Championship Title

After three consecutive trips in the Finals and winning two championship rings, then-Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is currently on the sideline, watching which team will successfully bring home the Larry O’Brien Trophy this year. The Nets may still be in the playoff race, but Durant wasn’t able to join them in the Orlando bubble due to injury. Since Durant parted ways with the mighty Warriors, the league started becoming more exciting and less predictable once again.

With the emergence of numerous contenders this season, it’s hard to predict who will capture the Larry O’Brien Trophy this year. However, Durant has an idea in mind on who thinks will face in the Finals and eventually win the 2020 NBA championship title. In a recent appearance on Play For Keeps podcast, Durant said that he’s expecting the Los Angeles Clippers and the Milwaukee Bucks to face each other in the Finals and predicted the Hollywood squad to win the prestigious prize.

“If I had to choose — and I hate doing that s— because you never know what could happen, you seen that with us last year — but if I had to choose, I’ll go with Clippers and Bucks for the championship,” Durant said, as quoted by Royce Young of ESPN. “And I’ll go with the Clippers.”

The Clippers’ road to the 2020 championship wouldn’t be easy. The Warriors may be heading into the lottery this season, but there are still plenty of formidable powerhouse teams in the Western Conference, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, and the Houston Rockets. Still, Durant believes that the Clippers have the right personnel to beat any contender in a best-of-seven series.

“They’re just so deep,” Durant said of the Clippers. “They haven’t had their whole team together at once for a long period of time yet, and that talent is just undeniable. When you have [Paul George] and Kawhi [Leonard] at the wings, that’s what you need to win is wings. You got those two at the wings, arguably top three, top four at the wing position on one team.”

Claus Andersen / Getty Images

It’s hard to blame Durant for betting on the Clippers. They currently have the superstar, Kawhi Leonard, that prevented him from winning his third championship ring in Golden State and ended their dynasty. Compared to his stint with the Toronto Raptors, Leonard is playing alongside a superstar who is also considered as one of the best two-way players, Paul George, while being surrounded by a quality supporting cast like Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell, Marcus Morris Sr., Landy Shamet, Reggie Jackson, and Ivica Zubac.

The Clippers are yet to show the full potential of their roster, but they have already made their presence felt in the league. As of now, the Clippers continue to find a way to further improve their chemistry and are aiming to finish the regular season with the second-best record in the West Coast.